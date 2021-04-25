Spring has arrived!
More sunlight and warmer temperatures boost our spirits and give us the energy to give our homes a good, spring cleaning. As we go down our list of cleaning out closets and cupboards, one place that is often overlooked is our medicine cabinet.
Just like the closet full of clothing that you haven’t worn in years, our medicine cabinet should be cleaned out regularly so unused and unwanted medicines don’t collect over time. Leftover drugs stored in home medicine cabinets can too easily get into the wrong hands.
The Partnership at Durgfree.org reports that more than four in 10 teens who have misused or abused a prescription drug obtained it from their parents’ medicine cabinet, or that of a friend or relative. Easier access to prescription drugs has contributed to drug overdose deaths surpassing motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury and death in the United States.
Prescription drugs have become a deadly source of addiction for too many Americans. Opioids are a class of drugs that include prescription pain relievers such as oxycodone, codeine, morphine, hydrocodone, and others.
While they are an important part of treatment, they also carry significant risks for addiction. This addiction may then lead to the use of illicit drugs, such as heroin. Statistics show that 80 percent of heroin users first used prescription opioids.
Another thing to consider as we go through our medicine cabinet is that many drugs might not be effective after their expiration date, putting our health at risk. We expect our blood pressure medication, for example, to help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. Expired medications may not produce this same outcome. Some drugs may even become toxic when out-of-date.
When determining what should stay and what should go, follow these guidelines: Check the expiration dates for all prescription and over-the-counter drugs, supplements and ointments. Discard all unmarked containers and anything that’s changed.
If it smells or looks different, toss it. For specific questions regarding your prescriptions and their safety, contact your doctor or pharmacist.
Each spring, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) sponsors a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 24. The goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District has teamed up with community partners in Linn and Miami counties to help support this effort by providing a safe way to dispose of medications you are removing from your cabinets.
During the week of April 19 — 23, our offices in Linn and Miami counties, as well as a number of area law enforcement offices, will provide prescription drug disposal bags free of charge. The bags are designed to safely deactivate medications, allowing you to then throw the medications in the trash without fear of them getting into the wrong hands.
I challenge you to participate in the campaign and make it a priority to spring clean your medicine cabinet. We all have prescription and over-the-counter medications in our homes. By taking the time to “spring clean” these medications, you protect the health of yourself and your loved ones!
For a list of locations offering the drug deactivation bags, visit our website at www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu or call our office in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City at (913) 795-2829. Information about the opioid crisis in America is also available on our website.
Source: The Opioid Crisis: What You Need to Know. Erin Yelland, Ph.D., CFLE, assistant professor and extension specialist, Kansas State University.
