The one-platoon system, also known as iron man football, was a system in American football. This is where players played on both offense and defense throughout the entire game. NFL rules limited player substitutions but were eliminated in the 1940s.
Today, playing both ways are common in high school football. Mostly, the smaller schools employ this strategy because of the number of varsity players available. Playing both ways requires determination and commitment.
In modern football it is rare for college players to play both ways. One of the greatest two-way players in college was Jack Pardee. An outstanding two-way college player at A&M, he played fullback and linebacker in the 1950s.
Pardee was my hero growing up. He was a humble player, never bragged, and fought through adversity. A Texas newspaper once said Pardee was a man of character, displaying honesty and compassion. He was a fighter too. He overcame the deficit of playing six-man high school football at Christoval HS in west central Texas and cancer while playing in the NFL.
As a 20-year-old college senior, Pardee was co-captain on an undefeated Aggie team. In addition, he was an Academic All-America selection, and a Look Magazine All-America fullback. He made an 85-yard run against Houston. Bear Bryant said Pardee was the best linebacker he ever coached. For Bear Bryant to make a statement like that speaks volumes considering all the great players he coached during his career.
The Los Angeles Rams drafted Pardee as their 14th pick in the 1957 NFL Draft. After his 8th season, on his 28th birthday, he was told he had cancer. After laying out a year rehabbing from surgery, he played seven more years. Pardee was tabbed All-Pro in 1963 and 1971. He finished his career with the Washington Redskins in 1973 and was inducted into the College Hall of Fame.
After his playing career, Pardee began coaching. He is tabbed as the only coach in history to have coached in the WFL, USFL, CFL, NFL and collegiate ranks as head coach. Known for his famous run and shoot offense, he led the Oilers to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. He also had a very successful stint at the University of Houston, coaching Heisman trophy winner Andre Ware.
Before his death, Pardee and wife Phyllis were married for more than 50 years and had five children and 12 grandchildren. Son, Ted, is a very successful businessman and color commentator for the University of Houston Cougar football games. Grandson, Payton, is following in his granddads footsteps as a college coach at Texas A&M-Commerce. His other grandson, Luke, is a quarterback at TCU, while granddaughter, Ellie, works in the athletic department at A&M. All are fine examples of the legacy of iron man football player Jack Pardee.
Thought for the week, “Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble.” John Madden
