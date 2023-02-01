James Townsend was a militant abolitionist who provided transportation for John Brown and his abolitionist guerillas to the modern-day Lane, Kansas, area to perpetrate the Pottawatomie Massacre.

He gave testimony concerning John Brown’s raid on militant pro-slavery activists that is one of many accounts of the events of Brown’s raid. Townsend was an active militant abolitionist, stating “I joined the Pottawatomie Rifle Company at its reorganization in May 1856.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

