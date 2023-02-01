James Townsend was a militant abolitionist who provided transportation for John Brown and his abolitionist guerillas to the modern-day Lane, Kansas, area to perpetrate the Pottawatomie Massacre.
He gave testimony concerning John Brown’s raid on militant pro-slavery activists that is one of many accounts of the events of Brown’s raid. Townsend was an active militant abolitionist, stating “I joined the Pottawatomie Rifle Company at its reorganization in May 1856.”
Townsend reports that he joined John Brown’s raid on militant pro-slavery activists due to John Brown telling him that Free State settlers were under threat of violence along Pottawatomie Creek. Due to Townsend’s family living on Pottawatomie Creek, he joined Brown’s abolitionist guerilla group in order to defend his family.
John Brown announced to his abolitionist guerillas that the mission was to “sweep the Pottawatomie of all pro-slavery men living on it” and that he intended to utilize a standard method used by both pro- and anti-slavery guerillas in Kansas Territory to do so. That method was to wait until nightfall, then surround the homes of the militant pro-slavery activists that Brown was targeting, and then engage in a home invasion and take the particular militant pro-slavery activists out and have his men kill them with artillery swords.
Upon hearing this, Townsend immediately stated, “Horrified at his purpose, I positively refused to comply with his request, saying that I couldn’t take men out of their beds and kill them that way.”
Putting it mildly, John Brown did not take Townsend’s refusal to participate in his raid on the militant pro-slavery activists well and sternly demanded “Why don’t you fight your enemies?” Townsend did not budge an inch on his refusal to participate in Brown’s raid, so the raid was postponed one night, and Townsend was not allowed to leave as he requested as Brown feared that they would reveal the nature of Brown’s raid to others.
Townsend was placed under guard and accompanied Brown and his militant abolitionist guerillas on the raid against five militant pro-slavery activists who had been active in the pro-slavery government’s legal actions against abolitionist settlers in Kansas Territory.
Townsend stated that when John Brown was attempting to convince Townsend to be an active participant in his Pottawatomie Raid, he told Townsend of the Pottawatomie Massacre that “it must be done for the protection of Free-State settlers, that it was better that a score of bad men should die rather than one Free-State man should be driven out.”
Brown’s Pottawatomie raid on militant pro-slavery activists had the effect that Brown was working to achieve, as Townsend stated “In after years my opinion changed as to the wisdom of the massacre. I became, and am, satisfied that it resulted in good to the Free-State cause, and was especially beneficial to the Free-State settlers on Pottawatomie Creek. The Pro-slavery men were dreadfully terrified, and large numbers of them soon left the Territory. It was afterward said that one Free-State man could scare a company of them."
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
