The world will be hearing much ado about Japan in the coming months.
On July 25, the Olympic torch will reach Tokyo to light the flame that will burn throughout the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games.
The theme for the 2020 Olympics will be Requiem and Rebirth, which is set to showcase Japan’s reconstruction and recovery from the conflicts and disasters that have plagued its past, the most recent being the 2011 Fukushima earthquake.
But we must not let this nostalgic tone deceive us. Japan also aims to reveal in what ways it is a country with a vision for the future.
I have been in Japan with my wife for the past week. We touched down in Tokyo anticipating a whirlwind tour of a country filled with technicolor lights, speaking robots and glass skyscrapers; but what we’ve experienced above all is a nation with a spirit of all-pervasive Zen.
Japan is often portrayed in pop culture for its manga, anime and kawaii aesthetic of cute, cuddly and lovable trends in fashion, technology and design. It does have some of that; but what is more deeply present in the Japan that we’ve encountered are the concepts of tradition, heritage and ritual.
This December, Japanese streets are lined with red maples, golden ginkgoes, black pines and bonsai trees, each of which are maintained as pieces of living art. Nature is spread through even the most urban areas in high definition; the contrast turned to 10 in the Japanese gardens that are strewn throughout city courtyards and the countryside alike.
There are also myriad Shinto shrines, museums devoted to samurais, Kabuki theatre and origami, as well as fish markets, temples and palaces from empires both past and present. Stand nearly anywhere in Japan and one can simultaneously bear witness to the worlds of the future and the distant past.
The Japanese, in their quest to construct some of the world’s most futuristic cities, have done so without abandoning the conventions that have brought them to where they stand today. From the art of tea, to flower arrangement, to archery, to calligraphy, Japan is steeped with customs that lend to mastery of mind and meditative flow.
It is a country full of intricacies and subtleties. It is a country that has parsed out the values it no longer stands for from those it wishes to retain as it moves forward to a more promising tomorrow.
Japan is also a country that feels content in its moment in time. This is why Requiem and Rebirth seems so apt a theme for its 2020 games. Considering the two words side by side appear, at first, to be a contradiction.
Requiem brings to mind funerals, death and acts of final remembrance. Rebirth couldn’t be more opposite than that. These are two opposing concepts that, when put together, combust to form a marriage of something new, something not too overtly focused on either the future or the past.
The equilibrium that can be found in this contradiction is something that Japan, at this moment in its history, has achieved with great success to grasp.
This is made evident by looking at the two zones the Olympic venues will be divided into: The Heritage Zone and The Tokyo Bay Zone. While the Heritage Zone will be comprised of several venues used in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, the Tokyo Bay Zone will house newer venues that symbolize the future of the city.
Such homage paid to past and future is made prevalent throughout Japan in numerous examples of architecture and design. It is also made apparent in the national psyche, which buttresses some of the world’s most innovative thinking up against some of history’s most archaic rituals and traditions. The result is something beautiful: Japan is a country that is in equal parts hopeful for its future as it is reminiscent for its storied past.
As Japan strategizes for its upcoming summer in the spotlight of the world, it is becoming more and more evident that the games they’ll host will rouse excitement beyond the boundaries of athletic competition.
It is also becoming evident that the games will be about more than the unique culture of Japan. The overarching theme for next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic games will be one that is capable of being internalized by all.
With the dawn of 2020 upon us, Requiem and Rebirth are two concepts that every individual should join together in order to assess what we each wish to honor and have hope for at this moment in time. What do we have to look forward to tomorrow? What memories of yesterday do we have to make us whole?
These two questions are indispensable. Their answers are what keep us living, struggling, striving, fighting for each new rising sun.
