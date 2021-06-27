John Brown was a loving husband and expressed his feelings for his second wife, Mary Day Brown, in a March 7, 1844, letter to Mary Day Brown, and stated, “It is once more Sabbath evening and, & nothing so much accords with my feelings as to spend of a portion of it converseing [sic] with the partner of my own choice, & the sharer of my poverty, trials, discredit, & sore afflictions; as well as my comfort, & seeming prosperity has fallen to my lot; for quite a number of years. I would that you should realise [sic] that notwithstanding I am absent in boddy [sic] I am much of the time present in spirit.”
Brown further emphasized his love for his wife, which Mary Day Brown returned, for the Browns’ marriage was a strong one despite the sufferings they endured and the differences that existed between the couple. Brown wrote, “I do not forget the firm attachment of her who has remained my fast, & faithful affectionate friend, when others said of me (now that he lieth he shall rise up no more.) When I reflect on the these things together with the verry[sic] considerbl[e] [sic] difference in our age, as well as all the follies, & faults with which I am justifiably chargeable, I really admire your constancy; & and really feel that notwithstanding I sometimes chide you severely that you ar[e] [sic] really my better half.”
Brown apologized for being brusque and domineering at times with his wife and family, and wrote, “I often regret that my manner is no more kind & and affectionate to those I really love, & esteem; but I trust my friends will overlook my harsh rough ways when I cease to be in their way; as an occasion of pain, & unhappiness.”
Brown then promised to be more loving and gentle with his wife and family, and wrote, “I will close this time by saying that it is my growing resolution to endeavour to promote my own hapiness [sic] by doing what I can to render those around me so.”
Brown admitted that he had been a brusque and domineering husband and father, but was serious about being a more kind and affectionate husband and father and wrote, “I do not claim that such a theory accords verry [sic] much with my practice: I frankly confess that it does not; but I want your face to shine even if my own should be dark and cloudy.”
John Brown and Mary Day Brown had a strong marriage that was based on mutual love and respect for each other. John Brown stood by his wife, and she stood by him, which contributed to John Brown’s ability to engage in his abolitionist crusade. John Brown and Mary Day Brown were a strong team that worked together to abolish slavery in the United States.
