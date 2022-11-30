The pioneers who settled Miami County did not merely endure the cold of winter, they worked to survive the cold winter weather of Kansas. John and Sarah Everett, who lived near Osawatomie in 1856, struggled to survive the winter of 1856 in a drafty log cabin. They are an example of the brave pioneers who helped to establish the communities, farms and ranches that built the foundation for the modern life we live today in Miami County.

John Everett wrote to his father in a January 25, 1856, letter, saying “Today I am going to look for a cow that has wandered. We have not seen her for 7 weeks. We heard yesterday where she was. At this house we have no barn, no fences, no yard. Our two cows and two calves all went away when we stopped milking. We have got back one cow, and heard from the other, and heard where at least one of the calves was within the last fortnight. We hope to be better prepared next winter if our health and lives are spared, and we remain in the territory.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

