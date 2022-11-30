The pioneers who settled Miami County did not merely endure the cold of winter, they worked to survive the cold winter weather of Kansas. John and Sarah Everett, who lived near Osawatomie in 1856, struggled to survive the winter of 1856 in a drafty log cabin. They are an example of the brave pioneers who helped to establish the communities, farms and ranches that built the foundation for the modern life we live today in Miami County.
John Everett wrote to his father in a January 25, 1856, letter, saying “Today I am going to look for a cow that has wandered. We have not seen her for 7 weeks. We heard yesterday where she was. At this house we have no barn, no fences, no yard. Our two cows and two calves all went away when we stopped milking. We have got back one cow, and heard from the other, and heard where at least one of the calves was within the last fortnight. We hope to be better prepared next winter if our health and lives are spared, and we remain in the territory.”
John Everett stated that the winter of 1856 was unusually severe. He wrote, “In the summer, it is customary here to let the cows run on the prairie, and let the calves take half the milk, then the cows will come up to the calves. Most winters cattle will live here without fodder. ‘The Oldest Inhabitants’ here, intelligent Indians, do not remember anything like the severity of this winter. One of our Quaker neighbors, who has been in the Ter. 5 years (in the Friends Mission I believe) never knew the thermometer more than -8 & -10 & — 12 degrees. Yesterday was a pleasant day, south wind. Today the wind howls at us menacingly from the Northeast.”
The pioneers who settled Miami County did not spend winter in homes with insulation and central heating, but in homes heated by fireplaces, which despite the fallacious portrayal of fireplaces as an efficient heater for a log cabin in movies and television, only heated a room 5 to 10 feet from the fireplace.
On frigid winter nights, pioneers slept on the floor by the fireplace, covered by multiple blankets and quilts and wearing several layers of bedclothes in an effort to stay warm. The pioneers generally had one wish during winter, and that was that spring would come as soon as possible and end the misery of a frontier winter.
The pioneers who settled Miami County were a hardy lot who took the risk of settling in an untamed frontier and endured and survived long cold winters in small, drafty frigid cabins and maintained businesses, farms and ranches despite the cold weather and isolation of the frontier.
We owe them a debt of gratitude and respect for their courage and sacrifice that built the foundation for the Miami County that we enjoy today.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
