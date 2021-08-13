John Brown was a genuinely tough guy, and that quality tended to attract individuals who wanted to try to intimidate him to prove that they were tough enough to cause him to quiver.
Not surprisingly, those efforts failed, and John Brown emerged from each challenge with his reputation as a tough guy intact.
For instance, when Brown was confronted by Jeb Stuart at the door of the engine house at Harpers Ferry, Virginia, with a demand for surrender, I am sure that Jeb Stuart thought that Brown would surrender as he was surrounded by hundreds of militia men and United States Marines. Brown surveyed the scene that greeted him and maintained his cool by stating, “No, I prefer to die just right here!”
Brown’s toughness and grit was one of the reasons that individuals followed him into battle, for he kept his cool in the most impossible of situations. Following the Battle of Black Jack in June of 1856, Brown had captured and was holding 28 proslavery militia men prisoner in a camp on Middle Creek south of modern-day Baldwin, Kansas. He and his men awoke to find themselves surrounded by a company of United States Army soldiers commanded by Lieutenant Colone E.V. Sumner with I.P. Donelson, a Federal Marshal in their company.
Brown did not break a sweat and protested that Sumner and his men were interfering in his effort to fight proslavery forces and should back off. Sumner was taken aback a bit, but recovered and asked I.P. Donelson if he had a warrant for John Brown’s arrest, and as he did so, Donelson’s eyes locked with John Brown’s and the intensity of Brown’s glare and the implied harm that the glare imparted to Donelson motivated Donelson to state that he did not have a warrant for Brown’s arrest.
Sumner was not pleased and contemptuously asked Donelson, “what he was here for” and then freed Brown’s proslavery prisoners and ordered Brown and his men to disperse… an order that Brown disobeyed.
John Brown’s icy glare melted multiple challengers’ courage, including a proslavery advocate who challenged John Brown during his first journey to Kansas Territory in 1855. Brown was challenged by the unnamed proslavery advocate who had knowingly asked “Where are you going? to which Brown laconically answered “Kansas.”
When the proslavery advocate threatened Brown by saying “You’ll never make it!” Brown fixed his famous steely glare on the proslavery advocate and quietly stated “I do not intend to die alone!” The proslavery advocate’s throw down then turned into a quick retreat, for the would-be challenger’s effort to intimidate John Brown was unsuccessful.
John Brown was a tough, strong willed intimidating presence wherever he went, and his cool, tough nature did not waiver when he was being executed in Charlestown, Virginia (now West Virginia). When the executioner asked if he had any last words, Brown simply stated “No, just don’t keep me waiting.”
