One of the most common questions posed to the John Brown Museum State Historic Site’s staff and volunteers is: “John Brown was insane, wasn’t he?”
Well, the short and long answer to that is no, John Brown was not insane. The reason that he was considered to be insane by his historical era’s contemporaries was that he believed in the equality of all individuals in the eyes of God and treated them as equals in his daily life. He was willing to fight and die to help them not only become free from enslavement, but to gain full equality in all areas in American culture and life.
To the majority of European-Americans, North and South in the mid 1850s, Brown’s belief in racial equality was so radical a concept that they considered him to be insane. That view of John Brown has filtered down through multiple generations of Americans, so much so that it is considered to be a historical reality of the past.
What constitutes insanity is a product of the cultural ideals and realities of the historical eras of the past, for many things that are culturally acceptable in today’s world quite literally were grounds to admit an individual to a mental institution in the past.
Due to the racism of the mid to late 19th and even early 20th centuries, a woman could also be admitted to a mental hospital if she had a romantic relationship with a person with a different racial background than their own. Thankfully, current American cultural ideals and realities have changed, and our concept of “mental illness” has changed, but racism ran deep in 1850s America.
When John Brown simply looked an African-American in the eye and held his or her hand and said “Good Morning” and addressed the individual as Mr. or Mrs., that was enough to convince most European-Americans that Brown was an extremist radical. Most European-Americans did not make eye contact with African-Americans, and African-Americans were often even expected to step off of a sidewalk and let European-Americans pass by.
To the racist European-Americans of the 1850s, the thought of regarding African-Americans as equals to European-Americans was radical extremist “crazy talk,” and John Brown’s racial egalitarianism marked him as insane in the eyes of racist European-Americans in his lifetime.
John Brown was certainly not the only European-American to regard African-Americans as equals to European-Americans. For instance, the Reverend Samuel Adair and his wife, Florella Brown Adair, who operated the Adair Cabin as a station on the Underground Railroad, shared John Brown’s belief in racial equality. Reverend Adair quite literally had a $50 reward for anyone who captured or killed him as a result.
European-American abolitionists often risked and sometimes gave their lives to help enslaved African-Americans gain freedom. They were often branded as insane radicals by racist and proslavery European-Americans in the 1850s, which is the origin of the label of “insane” placed on John Brown and other abolitionists that has been passed down to the present day. John Brown was not insane.
