John Brown was a man who acted on his abolitionist beliefs, which is why he took action in response to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850. The act allowed former slaves to be returned to enslavement.
Abolitionists and free-soil advocates viewed the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 as federal government overreach, and it created a firestorm of resistance in the North. Brown stated that the law “created more abolitionists than all the speeches ever made by abolitionists.”
However, for most abolitionists and free-soil advocates, their moral rage did not translate into action. However, John Brown was a person of action, so his response to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was to form the United States League of Gileadites. It was an activist group that Brown formed in Springfield, Massachusetts, and he advised them and provided defensive weapons to resist attempts by slave holders to either re-enslave or enslave African-Americans.
John Brown advised members of the United States League of Gileadites to actively resist the efforts of slaveholders to force African-Americans into enslavement. Brown said, “should one of your number be arrested, you must collect together as soon as possible quickly as possible, so as to outnumber your adversaries who are taking an active part against you.”
Brown understood the concept of unity in the face of injustice was necessary, for he had studied slave revolts and had learned that most slave revolts failed due to an enslaved individual revealing the plans for a slave revolt to slave holders, so he advocated unity in the face of slaveholders.
John Brown did nothing in half measures, and he advised the members of the United States League of Gileadites to act decisively, stating “Do not delay one moment after you are ready; you will lose all of your resolution if you do. Let the first blow be the signal for all to engage; and when engaged, do not your work by halves, but make clean work of your enemies-and be sure you meddle not with others.”
Certainly, Brown advised the members of the United States League of Gileadites to resist slaveholders, but not to engage or harm non-combatants.
Brown’s call for unity amongst African-Americans and their European-American allies in the abolitionist movement in the 1850s was clear when he stated “Stand by one another and by your friends, while a drop of blood remains; and be hanged, if you must, but tell no tales out of school. Make no confession. Union is strength.”
John Brown’s purpose in organizing the United States League of Gileadites was to gain equality for African-Americans in American culture and life. Brown said, “The desired end may be effectually secured by the means proposed, namely the enjoyment our inalienable rights.”
John Brown believed in the equality of all of humanity in the eyes of God, the law, and in American culture, and he was willing to fight and die to ensure that all Americans had equality in American life.
