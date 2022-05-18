Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park was the site of the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, where 30-45 Free State guerrilla fighters under the command of John Brown fought John Reid and 200 to 400 pro-slavery militia men.
John Brown’s main goal was to delay the pro-slavery forces long enough to ensure that Osawatomie’s women and children had a chance to evacuate the town, and he ordered his Free State guerrilla fighters to take up a defensive position in modern day John Brown Memorial Park to slow down the advance of John Reid’s pro-slavery militia men.
Luke Parsons stated in a 1915 letter to William E. Connelly, “Brown had heard that Genl. Atchison had a large force at Bull Creek and was drilling, and getting more recruits every day and had sworn that he would wipe Osawatomie off the map and kill the abolitionists. Brown was sorely troubled about how to dispose of the women and children. Brown expected the attact [sic] to come from the East. In the P.M. he took J.H. Holmes and Dr. W.W. Updraft and reconnoitered the Potawatomie River for a good place to cross and run the families off in a hurry.”
John Brown had received a request to abandon Osawatomie and lead the abolitionist guerrilla fighters to defend Lawrence, Kansas, but Parsons stated that “Brown knew all this, but believed Osawatomie was in as much danger as Lawrence,” and chose to stay and defend Osawatomie long enough to give Osawatomie’s women and children time to evacuate the town to safety.
John Yelton, a mail carrier who had been captured and held prisoner by the pro-slavery force, had advised Brown of Reid’s plan to attack Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856, on Aug. 28 or 29, 1856, and which prompted to state “If they are that well organized and in such numbers as Yelton seems to think, we can scarsely [sic] expect to do more than, hand them back, or stay their course for a time, till you who have families, can get them up and across the Pottawatomie out of danger.”
John Brown then ordered Frederick Brown and the Free State guerrillas to take up positions to near the original site of the Adair cabin west of Osawatomie to serve as a rear guard in case of an attack from the west, which John Brown did not expect, but made provisions for “just in case.”
John Brown’s cautious move proved to be a wise choice as John Reid and the pro-slavery force chose to attack Osawatomie from the west instead of the east, and Brown’s rear guard forces were able to warn Brown of the impending attack on Osawatomie in time for Brown to set up defenses in modern day John Brown Memorial Park. The park was then undeveloped pasture land, bisected by the road out of Osawatomie, which John Brown blocked as a means to delay pro-slavery forces to allow Osawatomie’s women and children to evacuate the Free State community.
