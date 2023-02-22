John Brown Jr. was John Brown’s first born, and, like his father, was a dedicated abolitionist. But that was only one aspect of his complex beliefs.

Lydia J. Ryall wrote about John Brown Jr.’s complex beliefs in “Sketches and Stories of the Lake Erie Islands Perry Centennial Edition 1813-1913.” Ryall wrote that John Brown Jr. “Labored early and late, spending leisure hours with his books, or in the society of congenial friends.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

