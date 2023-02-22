John Brown Jr. was John Brown’s first born, and, like his father, was a dedicated abolitionist. But that was only one aspect of his complex beliefs.
Lydia J. Ryall wrote about John Brown Jr.’s complex beliefs in “Sketches and Stories of the Lake Erie Islands Perry Centennial Edition 1813-1913.” Ryall wrote that John Brown Jr. “Labored early and late, spending leisure hours with his books, or in the society of congenial friends.”
Ryall reported that John Brown Jr. was “especially interested in Geology, Phrenology, and Metaphysical science.” John Brown Jr. also enjoyed studying and educating young people about geometry in Put-In-Bay, Ohio.
Ryall reported that John Brown Jr. was an open minded person, stating “His views were broad, his opinions liberal, his only creed was - the fatherhood of God; the brotherhood of man.”
John Brown, Junior had broken away from his father’s Calvinist Christian beliefs early in life, and Ryall stated that “Though possessing no clearly defined religious belief, his tendency was towards Spiritualism, and for a number of years he was accustomed to meet with a few spiritualistic investigators - residents of the islands to discuss with them the problems and possibilities of the life hereafter.”
John Brown Jr.’s beliefs and his open mind made John Brown Jr., as Ryall stated, “A through humanitarian in every respect, he took a lively interest in philanthropic movements and reforms of every kind. He was fearless and unflinching in whatever he knew to be just and right, and having once taken a position, could not be swayed therefrom.”
John Brown Jr., like his father, viewed others as his equal, and as Ryall stated, “He entertained a sincere appreciation for true worth - whether existing in higher walks of life or struggling alone with poverty and obscurity,” and “He was open as day – so free was he from everything that everything which flavored of hypocrisy that the petty deceits and conceits of little minds excited more than anything else his contempt.”
John Brown Sr. brought his children up to have independent minds, and John Brown Jr.’s beliefs and practices indicate that John Brown Jr. certainly had a mind of his own and, like his father, was firm in his views once he had adopted them.
John Brown Jr.’s abolitionist beliefs carried over into his relationships with others, evidence that he had embraced John Brown Sr.’s belief that all of humanity are equals in the eyes of God, and that “God is not a respecter of persons.”
Like John Brown Sr., John Brown Jr. was a complex person who had multiple facets to his beliefs and personality. He was a strong abolitionist, and, like his father, was willing to risk his life to work to abolish slavery in the United States and in the world as well.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
