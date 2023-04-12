John Brown was reared in an abolitionist home and an abolitionist community, which was part of his motivation to engage in his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory, and later to raid Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia).
John Brown was born in Torrington, Connecticut, on May 9, 1800, to Owen and Ruth Mills Brown, both of whom were deeply devout Calvinist Christians and staunch abolitionists.
Owen and Ruth Brown inculcated abolitionist beliefs into their children from birth, teaching them that slavery was a sin against God and man, and that it was their duty to work to abolish slavery in the United States and the world. Abolitionist beliefs were thus ingrained into John Brown’s belief system from childhood.
Owen Brown moved his family to Hudson, Ohio, in 1805, and set up a tannery in Hudson. Owen and Ruth continued to teach their children that slavery was a sin against God and man, and they put their beliefs into action before John Brown’s eyes by hiding escaping slaves in their home as John Brown grew up to adulthood.
John Brown witnessed his parents practicing their abolitionist beliefs, and this provided a firm foundation for his later abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory and beyond.
Ruth Mills Brown died in 1808, and John Brown grieved the loss of his mother the rest of his life. His mother had a profound influence on his character, and when Owen married Sally Root Brown following the death of Ruth Mills Brown, John Brown respected her, “but never adopted her in feeling.” In his grief due to the death of his mother, he sought to honor her memory by working to abolish slavery in the United States and the world.
Owen Brown contracted to sell cattle to the United States Army in 1812 and sent 12-year-old John Brown to take a herd of 100 cattle to United States Army troops from Hudson, Ohio, to Michigan. During the trip, John Brown stopped at a farm, and the farmer invited young John Brown to stay at his farm.
The farmer was a slaveholder and mistreated his slave, who was John Brown’s age, in front of John Brown, once beating him with a shovel. John Brown’s abolitionist upbringing had conditioned him to view slavery as a sin, and to see the young slave mistreated and abused before his very eyes horrified John Brown to the extent that he swore to focus his life on working to abolish slavery in the United States from that day forward.
John Brown’s abolitionist beliefs ran deep into his mind and soul. He saw slavery as a vicious oppression of an entire race of humanity that had to be abolished. As a child and a young man, he sought to do so in a peaceful manner, and his militant abolitionist crusade developed later in his life.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
