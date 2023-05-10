John Brown was a complex historical figure who was knowledgeable about the politics of the 1850s.

Brown understood how the politics of the 1850s impacted slavery, even correctly predicting that the election of Abraham Lincoln as President of the United States would trigger the secession of slave states from the Union.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

