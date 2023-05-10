John Brown was a complex historical figure who was knowledgeable about the politics of the 1850s.
Brown understood how the politics of the 1850s impacted slavery, even correctly predicting that the election of Abraham Lincoln as President of the United States would trigger the secession of slave states from the Union.
Brown stated in an 1858 interview with Colonel William A Phillips: “And now we have reached a point where nothing but war can settle the question. Had they [the slavery men] succeeded in Kansas, they would have gained a power that would have given them permanently the upper hand, and it would have been the death knell of republicanism in America. They are checked but not beaten. They never intend to relinquish the machinery of this government into the hands of the opponents of slavery. It has taken them more than half a century to get it and they know of its significance too well to give it up. If the Republican party elect its president next year, there will be war. The moment they are unable to control, they will go out, and as a rival nation along-side they will get the countenance and aid of the European nations, until American republicanism and freedom are overthrown.”
John Brown is often portrayed as a mindless dolt who had no intellectual understanding of the political culture of the 1850s, acting on emotional impulses rather than having any type of plan to abolish slavery in the United States. He actually had a sharp intellect and understood the politics of the 1850s and astutely worked with abolitionists and free-soil advocates in Kansas and in the United States as a whole to achieve his goal of the abolition of slavery and to ensure that African-Americans had equal civil rights as European-Americans.
Brown was able to gain the support of nationally important militant abolitionists to support his abolitionist crusade, which is indicative of his strong intellect and ability to persuade others to cooperate with him in his abolitionist crusade.
National leaders of the militant abolitionist movement who were frustrated with the United States government’s refusal to abolish slavery were looking for an abolitionist who was willing to take action to shock the American people and the United States government into action to actually move on abolishing slavery, and they found their man in John Brown. It was no accident that John Brown found them too, and Brown became their standard bearer in the militant abolitionist’s campaign to abolish slavery in the United States.
John Brown was a complex, intellectually and politically astute militant abolitionist who changed the course of American history, and his guerilla warfare in Kansas Territory and his raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia) often overshadow his political efforts to abolish slavery.
John Brown was and still is an important historical figure in American and world history.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
