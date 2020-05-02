Owen Brown was John Brown’s father, and he inculcated John Brown with the belief that all humanity was equal in the eyes of God and that slavery was a sin against God and man.
Owen Brown taught John Brown his belief in racial egalitarianism via word and deed, though Owen Brown never advocated violence as a means of abolishing slavery in the United States.
Owen Brown’s abolitionist activism began in 1798 when a Congregationalist minister named Reverend Thomas, who was a slaveholder from Virginia, returned to New Canaan, Connecticut. Thomas had sent his slaves to New Canaan for safekeeping during the American Revolutionary war, and he had returned to New Canaan to retrieve his slaves following the American Revolutionary War to find that his slaves did not want to return to Virginia with him.
During the African-American slaves’ stay in New Canaan, Owen Brown and other radical abolitionist Christians had accepted them as their spiritual and racial equals, and quite understandably they did not want to return to bondage and inequality in Virginia with Reverend Thompson. One husband ran away from New Canaan to avoid being returned to slavery, and Reverend Thompson proposed to take the husbands slaves back to Virginia without him.
Owen Brown and his fellow Christian abolitionists were having none of it, and not only refused to allow Reverend Thompson to preach in their Congregationalist Church in New Canaan, but sent Reverend Thompson home without his slaves.
Owen Brown wrote, “An old man asked if he could part a man and wife contrary to their minds. Mr. T. said that he married them himself and did not enjoin obedience o the woman. He was asked if he did not consider marriage to be an institution of God; he said that he did. He was again asked why he did not do it in conformity of God’s word. He appeared checked, and said it was the custom. He was told that the Blacks were free by the act of the Legislature of Connecticut; he said he belonged to another State, and that Connecticut had no controle over his property. I think he did not get his property as he called it. Ever since I have been an Abolitionist; I am so near the end of life that I think I will die an Abolitionist.”
Owen Brown was a peaceful abolitionist who was a determined foe of racism and slavery. He reared John Brown in a home where he expressed his Christian belief that all people were equal in the eyes of God. Therefore, they were equal in Owen Brown’s eyes, and he believed slavery was a sin against God and humanity.
Indeed, Owen Brown welcomed escaping slaves into his home in Hudson, Ohio, and John Brown grew up sharing meals with African-Americans and helping them to escape slavery via the Underground Railroad.
Owen Brown was a Christian man who inculcated his son, John Brown, with his abolitionist beliefs, and the belief in practical action to work to abolish slavery in the United States.
