John Brown had multiple moral flaws, and one of them was that he was sometimes dishonest in his financial dealings with others. Even his staunch supporters had to admit that though they admired his dedication to the abolitionist cause, he was sometimes dishonest in his financial dealings with others.
Edmund Burke Whitman was an agent of the National Kansas Committee and a staunch supporter of John Brown. Whitman wrote of an incident where Brown committed fraud by diverting donated funds collected by the National Kansas Committee to purchase clothing and seed for Free State settlers of Kansas Territory in 1858 to instead fund his militant abolitionist crusade.
Democrats who were looking for an issue to utilize to weaken the Free State advocates’ political power in Kansas Territory seized up on Brown’s larceny and accosted Whitman with the accusation that Brown’s character was less than sterling.
Whitman first came to Brown’s defense, but he stated to Franklin Sanborn, another staunch supporter of John Brown, in a Feb. 26, 1859 letter: “Judge then of my surprise and mortification a few days after on calling upon an Agent for a report and a delivery of the notes on the following paper signed by the veritable John Brown. ‘J.M. Dunn Sir, You are hereby notified that I have claims upon any and all property placed in your possession by the National Kanas Committee or any of its agents or any effects, or notes or accounts, or money accruing from such property which are good against any person whatever or against the said Committee and that I have the authority as Agent to take possession of the same wherever they may be. You will therefore retain such property as you may have above described in your possession delivering the same to no person whatever without further notice from me. Burlingame Oct 5 1858 John Brown Agt Nat Kan Com.”
Quite understandably, Whitman was dismayed to discover that John Brown had no authorization from the National Kansas Committee to divert the funds to help his own militant abolitionist crusade, and he had fraudulently acquired funds and supplies designated to be distributed to the Free State settlers of Kansas Territory for his own use.
Whitman’s loyalty to Brown was still undeterred, and he wrote: “There must be some iniquity at the door of someone, and I am unwilling to believe that it lies at the door of our old friend B, but it does not seem possible for him to be ignorant that he is doing wrong.”
Indeed, John Brown did know that he was doing wrong, and like all of us, he had his moral weaknesses, one of his being that he was sometimes dishonest in his financial dealings with others.
