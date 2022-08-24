Susan Higginbotham’s historical novel “John Brown’s Women” is an entertaining and well-researched novel that accurately presents John Brown’s relationship with the women in his life. She is fair and accurate in her portrayal of John Brown.
Higginbotham clearly has done proper research into John Brown’s life and his relationship with the women in his life, and when she fills in the blank spaces of history, such as the everyday interactions between Mary Day Brown and John Brown, she paints a historically accurate picture of John Brown’s relationship with Mary Day Brown.
Higginbotham presents readers who are familiar with the tendency of historical fiction writers to portray John Brown and his family in a negative light with a work that presents the Brown family in a fair and impartial manner, not perfect, but still with a positive humanity.
Higginbotham deftly captures the reality of the Brown family, who were an ordinary Victorian-era family in most aspects, their dedication to the abolitionist cause setting them apart from most early to mid-19th century families.
Readers will note that the Browns had all the difficulties of Victorian-era and even modern-era families, with her choice of dialogue between the members of the Brown family being engaging and relatable to modern family dynamics. The easy flow of her writing makes for entertaining reading as she explores the varied relationships between the members of the Brown family in her work.
Higginbotham’s work is valuable due to her well thought out effort to tell the story of Mary Day Brown and the other women in John Brown’s life, which is a topic often ignored in the patriarchal historiography of historical inquiry.
Her effort is valuable in that John Brown would not have been able to prosecute his abolitionist crusade had it not been for the support of Mary Day Brown and the other women in his life. Due to choosing to write the work from the feminine perspective of Mary Day Brown and the other women that supported John Brown in his abolitionist crusade, Higginbotham offers us a valuable view of John Brown’s abolitionist crusade that, sadly, has not happened enough in the past.
Higginbotham has clearly taken the time to do her research and has incorporated much thought and historical accuracy into her work, which is reflected in the refreshingly historically accurate portrayal of all the characters in her historical novel. Her work is a novel, and historical facts flow well in a well-told story that prompts readers to want to see what happens next as Mary Day Brown recounts her life with John Brown in the pages of this excellent historical novel.
Susan Higginbotham has written an excellent work of historical fiction in “John Brown’s Women,” an engaging and historically accurate work that is an entertaining and informative view into John Brown’s relationship with the women in his life.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
