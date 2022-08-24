Susan Higginbotham’s historical novel “John Brown’s Women” is an entertaining and well-researched novel that accurately presents John Brown’s relationship with the women in his life. She is fair and accurate in her portrayal of John Brown.

Higginbotham clearly has done proper research into John Brown’s life and his relationship with the women in his life, and when she fills in the blank spaces of history, such as the everyday interactions between Mary Day Brown and John Brown, she paints a historically accurate picture of John Brown’s relationship with Mary Day Brown.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

