John Brown was a dedicated abolitionist, and his father, Owen Brown, taught him at home that slavery was a sin against God and humanity. John Brown went into action when he witnessed a young enslaved African-American mistreated by a slaveholder when Brown was 12 years old.
Brown was driving 100 cattle 100 miles to help feed American troops stationed at Detroit during the War of 1812.
Brown wrote in a biographical letter to 13-year-old Henry Stearns in 1857, “During the war with England a circumstance occurred that in the end made him a most determined Abolitionist, and led him to declare, or swear, eternal war with Slavery. He was staying for a short time with a very gentlemanly landlord, since a United States Marshal, who held a slave boy near his own age, very active, intelligent, and good feeling, and to whom John was under considerable obligation for numerous little acts of kindness.”
John Brown was herding 100 cattle north from Hudson, Ohio, to Detroit, Michigan, through the wilderness in winter. John Brown had made a favorable impression on the slaveholder, who treated him quite well, but John Brown saw how an African-American boy was treated in a cruel manner.
Brown wrote, “The master made a great pet of John: brought him to table with his first company and friends; called their attention to every little smart thing he said or did, and to the fact of his being more than a hundred miles from with a company of cattle alone; while the negro boy (who was fully if not more than his equal) was badly clothed, poorly fed and lodged in cold weather, beaten before his eyes with iron shovels or any other thing that came first to hand.”
John Brown was horrified by the mistreatment of the young enslaved African-American.
Brown wrote, “This brought John to reflect on the wretched, hopeless condition of fatherless and motherless slave children: for such children have neither fathers nor mothers to protect and provide for them. He sometimes would raise the question, Is God their Father?”
John Brown’s abolitionist crusade had multiple motivations, one of them being witnessing the cruelty of slavery firsthand when he was 12 years old in a home that was cold toward the civil rights of and enslaved 12-year-old African-American boy.
Brown saw that his parents’ teachings about the cruelty of slavery were not mere words, but reality, and became a dedicated abolitionist who was willing to fight and die to ensure that slavery would be abolished and African-Americans would gain equality in all areas of American culture.
Brown’s abolitionist crusade changed American and world history, and John Brown is still a relevant historical figure today, for he is a philosophical archetype of an ideologically motivated activist in modern discussions of what constitutes the moral propriety of ideologically motivated actions in the United States and on an international level as well.
John Brown still matters and will continue to matter in the future.
