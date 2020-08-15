John Brown’s belief that all of humanity was equal in the eyes of God, and that racism was a prideful sin against God and man, was inculcated into him by his parents Owen and Ruth Brown.
John Brown grew up in an abolitionist home that was a safe haven for African-Americans escaping slavery, and in addition to that, Owen Brown regarded Native Americans as his equals and inculcated that belief into John Brown during his formative years.
In addition, John Brown was brought up in Hudson, Ohio, which was a town that had many abolitionists who reinforced the message that John Brown received at home. The dual efforts by Owen Brown’s parents and the abolitionists of Hudson, Ohio, to teach John Brown that all people were equal in the eyes of God, and that American chattel slavery was a sin against God and humanity as a whole, effectively inculcated John Brown with the motivation to work to abolish slavery in the United States and to regard all individuals of any race as his equals.
Racism is a learned cultural ideal that is taught at home and in society as a whole, and it is possible to bring up children who are not racist if parents work to teach their children that all people are equal in the eyes of God and that there is no scientific basis racism.
If society as a whole evaluates individuals as the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King states “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” reinforcing the efforts of parents at home to teach their children that racism is morally wrong, then racism can be eradicated from the cultural ideals of American life and delegated to the status of a culturally deviant and taboo ideal that does not poison the cultural ideals and realities of American culture.
Owen and Ruth Brown and the abolitionists of Hudson, Ohio, successfully excised racism from John Brown’s philosophy of life in an America that was systematically racist to the degree that African-Americans were commonly regarded by European-Americans as subhuman.
Owen and Ruth Brown and the abolitionists of Hudson, Ohio, succeeded in teaching John Brown and other children what was considered “radical” abolitionist beliefs when the majority of Americans and the government and police departments of the United States themselves were openly racist and viewed their beliefs and actions were illegal and punishable by the law of the land.
Sadly, racism still exists today, even with the government formally and legally declaring that racial discrimination is illegal, which points out a reality that a study of history reveals, you cannot legislate morality.
Until all Americans look in the mirror and confront the racial prejudices in their own set of cultural ideals and teach their children that all individuals are equal and racism becomes a truly deviant taboo in American cultural ideals and realities as a whole, racism will continue to exist in American life.
Racism can be conquered, but all Americans have to work together to work toward an America free of racism and bigotry.
