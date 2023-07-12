John C. Fremont was a famous western explorer, and he was the first presidential candidate of the Republican Party in 1856.
When President Abraham Lincoln was elected president of the United States in 1860, and the Civil War formally began, he appointed John C. Fremont to command the United States Army’s Department of Missouri.
Fremont was a dedicated abolitionist who lacked President Abraham Lincoln’s political savvy, and one of the first actions Fremont took was to declare martial law, which created resentment and anger on the part of both pro- and anti-slavery forces in Missouri.
The reality that military units from Kansas were utilized in the effort to combat Confederate guerillas created even more of a maelstrom of conflict in Missouri, which spilled over into Kansas during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865.
John C. Fremont increased the level of conflict when he stated that all enslaved African-Americans were to be freed as they were found in the Department of Missouri. He issued the following proclamation in Saint Louis, Missouri on August 30, 1861 concerning enslaved African-Americans: “Real and personal property of those who shall take up arms against the United States, or who shall be directly proven to have taken an active part with their enemies in the field, is declared confiscated to public use, and their slaves, if any they have, are hereby declared free men.”
Slave holders in Missouri started sending their slaves South to Texas and other southern states following Fremont’s abolition of slavery in Missouri, and the number of enslaved African-Americans who chose to flee to Kansas to find freedom and avoid being sent South increased.
President Abraham Lincoln had chosen to avoid making the abolition of slavery a primary action to avoid exactly the kind of sociopolitical conflicts that John C. Fremont’s abolition of slavery had created in Missouri, and he quickly relieved John C. Fremont of command of the Department of Missouri.
Lincoln did so because of the reality that Missouri’s citizens were divided in loyalty to the Union and the Confederate States of America, and especially on the issue of the abolition of slavery. Missouri was technically still in the Union, there were large numbers of pro-Confederate advocates in Missouri, and Lincoln did not want to take any action that would push Missouri into the Confederate States of America.
One of the reasons that President Abraham Lincoln relieved John C. Fremont of command of the Department of Missouri in 1861 was that it was politically unwise to do so at the time. Missouri was a border state with the Confederate States of America, a buffer zone between Union States and the Confederate States of America. Missouri was certainly divided in its loyalties, but Missouri’s state government was in Union hands, and Lincoln wanted to keep the state government of Missouri in Union hands. So, Lincoln relieved John C. Fremont of command of the Department of Missouri and retracted his order to abolish slavery in Missouri in 1861.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
Log In
