John C. Fremont was a famous western explorer, and he was the first presidential candidate of the Republican Party in 1856.

When President Abraham Lincoln was elected president of the United States in 1860, and the Civil War formally began, he appointed John C. Fremont to command the United States Army’s Department of Missouri.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.