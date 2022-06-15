John Copeland was a free African-American who fought beside John Brown during his raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia, (now West Virginia) on Oct. 16-18, 1859.
Copeland was born free and was a strong abolitionist who willingly gave his life for the abolitionist cause. John Copeland was hung on Dec. 16, 1859, for fighting beside John Brown during Brown’s Harpers Ferry raid.
Copeland went to the gallows with courage, writing a final message to his brother in a Dec. 10, 1859, letter, “Dear brother, I am, it is true, so situated at present as scarcely to know how to commence writing; not that my mind is filled with fear, or that it has become shattered in view of my near approach to the gallows, which I see staring me in the face, and upon which I am so soon to stand and suffer for death for doing what George Washington, the so-called father of this great but slavery-cursed country, was made a hero for doing, while he lived, and when dead, his name was immortalized, and his great and noble deeds in behalf of freedom taught by parents to their children. And now, brother, for having lent my aid to a general no less brave, and engaged in a cause no less honorable and glorious, I am to suffer death.”
Copeland further stated that sacrificing his life for the abolitionist cause was a meaningful death.
He wrote, “It was a sense of the wrongs which we have suffered that prompted the noble but unfortunate Captain Brown and his associates to attempt to give freedom to a small number, at least, of those who are now held by cruel and unjust laws, and by no less cruel and unjust men. To this freedom they were entitled by every known principle of justice and humanity, and for the enjoyment of it God created them. And now, dear brother, could I die in a more noble cause? Could I, brother, die in a manner and for a cause which would induce true and honest men more to honor me, and the angels more readily to receive me to the happy home of everlasting joy above?”
Copeland also addressed the sorrow that his family experienced at his impending death on the gallows.
He wrote, “I hear you, and all of you, mother, father, sisters and brothers, say — ‘No, there is not a cause for which we with less sorrow, could see you die.’ Believe me when I tell you, that though shut up in prison and under the sentence of death, I have spent some very happy hours here. And were it not that that the hearts of those to whom I am attached by the nearest and most endearing ties of blood-relationship - yea, by the closest and strongest ties that God has instituted — will be filled with sorrow, I will almost as lief die now as at any time, for I feel that I am now prepared to meet my maker.”
John Copeland courageously fought beside John Brown during Brown’s Raid on Harpers Ferry and willingly sacrificed his life for the abolitionist cause.
