John Everett was an Osawatomie pioneer who came to Osawatomie in 1855, and he immediately came to the conclusion that Orville Chester Brown [no relation to John Brown], one of Osawatomie’s founders, was a scoundrel.
John Everett found upon arrival in Osawatomie that his land claim had been jumped, and Orville Chester Brown was complicit in the effort.
Everett wrote in an April 28, 1855, letter from Osawatomie to his brother Robert: “I was very much disappointed about my claim when we got here. As we had no intimation in Kansas City that everything was not right, and we were particularly anxious to get through with the children, we came right on here with all our baggage to find that our claim had been taken by another, and we were houseless. We met Mr. Sherpell (who was to have built our house) and Mr. Brown, and both assured us that our claim could not have been kept; that Mr. Sherpell would have been in danger if he had been in danger of his life had he tried to build it &c.”
Mr. Sherpell and Orville Chester Brown actually had been in cahoots in Jumping John Everett’s claim.
Everett wrote: “Our surprise was very great to find on enquiry among the neighbors that Mr. Sherpell had actually built the house for this other man, and there had been no trouble about the house on that clam.”
Everett further confirmed that Mr. Sherpell and Orville Chester Brown were engaged in illegal activities. He wrote: “I found moreover that these men, Mr. Sherpell and Mr. Brown, were trying to hold on to 4 or 5 claims each. Tis was plainly illegal, wrong, and not to be tolerated.”
John Everett had a family to think of, and despite the distasteful aspect of dealing with Orville Chester Brown, bought one of Brown’s claims after looking for another piece of land, but not surprisingly found that all of the choice land in the Osawatomie area was claimed by Orville Chester Brown.
Everett wrote: “I looked around for a place as well as I was able with my poor health, but could find none that suited. We then determined that we would take one of those illegally held for speculation. Mr. Brown told us we might go into one of his houses. If he had done his duty as he promised we would have had a house of our own.”
Everett then stated that Orville Chester Brown was a land speculator and a crook. He wrote: “There is no doubt our claim was taken from us by Mr. Brown’s advice. (We have no direct proof by every thing looks like it.) Mr. B. had no legal authority to hold the claim we were on. We concluded that we would stay on it.”
John Everett referred to Orville Chester Brown, Osawatomie’s founder, as a “Moral Pest,” and it is safe to say that one of Osawatomie’s founders was no saint.
