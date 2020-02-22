For the past five years or so, I’ve kept a pocket-sized notebook on me at all times.
This notebook serves several different functions, from journal, to thought pad, to the place I write my grocery list. It takes, on average, two to four months to fill a notebook before it is time to start a new one.
These notebooks have become an extension of my memory. They are filled with things of which, had I not captured on pen and paper, I would have forgotten long ago. Each time I flip through an old notebook, a feeling sweeps over me like I’m taking a tour through my own personal museum.
The first entry for the notebook I’m carrying now outlines three days my wife and I spent in Lebanon back in October. It includes the address of where we stayed, a list of helpful Arabic phrases and a day-by-day breakdown of how each day was spent. Without this record to assist my memory, it is frightening to think of what little from this trip I would remember.
Would I remember how we stayed across the street from a grade school full of children whose bright white uniforms made me think of them as miniature sailors? Would I remember the Sursock Museum, the amazing falafel place we found for lunch, or the book fair we went to on Monot Street? How about the helicopter that awoke us in the middle of the night when it landed on the helipad of a nearby hospital? I can recall each of these details now clearly in my mind’s eye, but only after they’ve been hurled back into my memory from my notebook.
Without writing anything down, my mind retains only the moments it has classified as unforgettable. This sounds pleasant, at first, until I realize how many of these moments that my mind has labeled as such, my conscious mind would replace with countless others I’ve forgotten.
For instance, how could I remember the taxi ride to and from the airport and then have neglected to remember (until I read it in my notebook) the sunset dinner we had on the Beirut waterfront? By any stretch of the imagination, that evening was far more worthy to remember.
Although it’s important to keep plans in the pipeline — to always have something to look forward to — I’ve learned that it is equally rewarding to spend time appreciating the things that have already occurred. William Faulkner said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” My past is preserved inside my notebooks.
My only regret is that I didn’t start this record-keeping sooner. Most of what I remember from my pre-recording days are the overarching impressions of my most impactful memories. There are few, if any, instances in which I remember the scene and setting and my emotional state in all their finest details.
Of course, there are plenty of incidents in life, that, once they’ve been processed, are healthy to forget, but I believe that most things that happen to us are not fully comprehended in the moments they occur.
Now, I can look back at a notebook from five years ago and see how much I’ve grown. I can also see in what ways I’m still grappling with the same problems then as now. I can see what books I was reading, what I had on my to-do list and I can revisit all the thoughts once poured out of from head and still live on inside my notebooks.
In today’s world, it is convenient to use phones, laptops, tablets, etc. for various forms of digital cataloging. These devices are great for storing photos, keeping calendars and organizing the everyday chaos of life, but I am biased against the sole usage of these machines when they are used at the expense of more tangible means of preserving our fondest memories.
What is there about a shoebox full of photographs that has more emotive force than a folder of JPEGs on a computer? Why pixelate our memories when we can hold them in our hands? I believe it is the same indefinable force that separates an email from a handwritten letter that makes a conversation in person more meaningful than one held over the phone. In the same way, journaling can allow us to communicate with our own selves through time with a human touch.
Right now, I’m on my 20th notebook. Each one has been fundamental to my thinking. In a way, their pages are my mind turned inside out. If the building I live in were to catch fire and I could only save one item, I would save the box that stores these notebooks. They are an essential part of how I remember the events that make me who I am.
