I don’t know nearly enough about our Native Americans, and I want to learn more about those tribes native to Kansas.
After all, our state, our county, the city of Osawatomie and most of the streets in Paola bear their names. I need to visit the “Indian Room” at the Miami County Historical Museum and do more reading.
Column friend Betty Varnell started me on this quest with a recent gift. She presented me with a new edition of Dan C. Seitz’ book, “From Kaw Teepee to Capitol.” Written in 1928, the original was the story of Charles Curtis, the only Native American to serve as this nation’s vice president. This version, published for the Kansas sesquicentennial, includes additional information by Nova Cottrell and pictures of the Charles Curtis House Museum.
That museum is the old Curtis home, built in 1878. Saved from the wrecking ball by Mrs. Cottrell and her husband and restored to tell the Curtis story, the house is really a mansion. Walt and I visited there thanks to First Option Bank back in the years of their day trips that kept us anticipating and then recollecting. It sits at 1101 Topeka Boulevard, just one block south of the state capitol building. I had not known about Curtis until then.
That visit and two re-readings of this handsome book helped me learn more about Herbert Hoover’s number two man and the Kaw or Kansa nation from which he is descended. Allow me to share a bit of that information with you.
First of all, the Kaw are considered to be a native tribe, not one of those forced to emigrate here by the federal government. They settled in what is now Shawnee County, especially north Topeka, before being moved to Council Grove in Morris County and then into Oklahoma.
Charles Curtis was the son of Captain and Mrs. Oren Curtis. His father’s lineage can be traced back to Plymouth colony; his mother’s, to Kaw and Osage chiefs. Curtis was the great-grandson of both White Plume, head of the Kaw and of Pahuska, chief of the Osage. The two tribes were related in culture and language.
Born in a log cabin on Kaw reserve land in 1860, Curtis lived in Topeka until his mother’s death three years later. His father was serving the North in the Civil War so Charlie was sent to his grandmother in Council Grove. There, he lived as a member of the Kaw nation for six years. That grandmother, Helen Pappan, determined that he should return to Topeka rather than move again to new lands in Oklahoma’s Indian Territory.
Charlie began school at age 9, graduating at age 19, elected by his classmates as “Commencement Orator.” He taught himself law, was admitted to the bar in 1881 and served as prosecuting attorney for Shawnee County. He married Annie Baird and with her encouragement ran for Congress in 1892, serving there as Republican party whip. Appointed to the Senate in 1907, he lost the next election but returned to the upper chamber in 1915 and became majority floor leader.
He ran for the presidency in 1928 but was selected as the second man on the ticket behind Hoover. They won by a huge margin but were not successful in a subsequent bid. After a third of a century in public service, Curtis returned to Topeka, where he died in 1936.
His legislative record is impressive. He introduced the 19th amendment, helping to assure voting rights for women. He fought for pensions and disability benefits for veterans and pushed through the approval of child labor protection laws. He was a staunch advocate for farmers and agriculture and for religious freedom. He was as vital a representative of Kansas values as we have had.
The book will be given to a library with Mrs. Varnell’s approval. I hope to find others similar so that I can keep learning and thinking about the contributions of our own indigenous peoples.
