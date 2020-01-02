There’s a pattern of ebb and flow in our lives and even in our cities. This week, at the end and the beginning of years, seems a good time to consider that.
Exactly 100 years ago, Jan. 1, 1920, things were about to change in Osawatomie. The Osawatomie Graphic carried the story.
Osawatomie, Miami County and the nation were recovering from the sacrifices and restrictions of the First World War. Change was needed and, in Oz, planning assured that those changes were not far away. Good things were about to start happening.
The first of those “good things” was announced by Walter Barnes of the Farmers and Mechanics Bank. (Mechanics was the name given to the city’s railroaders.) “All of the frame buildings on Main Street and Sixth Street from the Missouri Pacific shops to the Farmers elevator (were) about to be razed and replaced with brick buildings with new style fronts.” Those old buildings were part of a “string of frame houses recently condemned by the city commissioners.”
The old structures on the south side of the 500 block of Main Street had been known as the Roberts buildings. They were among the pioneer pieces of architecture in the city but were no longer considered appropriate for a place “boasting great railroad shops, one of the most successful elevators in the state, an oil field of rapidly developing importance and a citizenship determined to take their proper place in the industrial and commercial affairs of Kansas.”
Missouri Pacific planned shop extensions, a new roundhouse, new freight depot and beautification of the grounds around the passenger depot. Two hundred new houses were to be built within the next year.
In addition, the city scheduled completion of its White Way lights from First Street to the John Brown Park, long blocks of street paving and completion of Memorial Hall.
Not to be outdone, officials in charge of the state hospital were preparing for a new fire system, new metal staircases, repairs to the laundry, a new chemical fire engine and a water softening plant.
Here we are in 2020. We have lost some businesses, but we have three new ones. Equip Bid is up and running at the old grocery store. Hanaya dba Hanes Florist and Main Street Gifts has brightened a once-empty storefront on Main, and Bruce Sharp, aka The Donutty Professor or Doctor B., is cooking great-tasting food at his Sixth Street business. Good things are happening again.
There is a concern, however. Our state hospital is once again threatened with funding cuts. We cannot afford to lose it.
It’s important to remember what the Graphic editor stressed about that institution when things were once again starting to go well. “The value of the State Hospital to Osawatomie is of great volume. Its employees and attaches call this city their home and practically their whole income is spent here. A big percentage of supplies is either grown or purchased here. Each of the patients has relatives or friends who visit and patronize our hotels, filling stations and restaurants.”
We need to let our legislators and city leaders know we support the hospital. If we combine that with shopping at home and cooperating with needed improvements, we can help rejuvenate our city.
If our town could rally back in 1920, we can surely utilize our own assets and talents to keep “good things” flowing here in the year ahead.
