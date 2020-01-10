Welcome to a new year and some new and welcomed sights and sounds of our natural world.
I do apologize for the lapse of columns. I was truly overwhelmed by demands and difficulties that December tends to bring onto a family. I am sorry to my faithful readers. I shall try to remain dedicated to my words for the environment.
I missed communicating the wonders of the winter season, even though I would not applaud it as a favorite of mine. Being cold does not appeal to my old bones.
But this morning, as I was up early with the nearing sunrise and driving eastward, I thought to myself what a stunning start to the morning and pretending in my mind that it COULD actually be a spring or summer morning.
I was brought back to reality with my car’s cold seat and heater blowing 22-degree heat.
~ ~ ~ ~
The migration of bald eagles has started, as well as the increase of hawks to our area.
I have been training my two young granddaughters to spot hawks from the car and keep count. One day we were driving around the bend southward from the hospital, and one of them said “Look! There are two hawks flying together!”
Both of the birds were very dark, so I told her they were crows, which often travel in groups. I was way off base with that statement.
Upon closer inspection, the two had splotches of gray and white on their feathers. A-HA! The large birds were two immature bald eagles. What a sighting! What a discovery! How thrilling it was! Never… I repeat… NEVER in my life had I seen such an amazing spectacle.
There was a bald eagle flying at the south exit at Spring Hill today. Two cars pulled over to watch.
Ranger Smith from the Corps of Engineers at Hillsdale Lake mentioned the migration had begun. He said if you drive westward over the dam there is a solitary, large dead tree near the water’s edge. Every day at around 8 a.m. there will be four or five bald eagles sitting in the tree.
I wonder what they are discussing? Maybe the weather… a good soar zone… their chosen destinations… politics (UGH!!!!NO WAY!) polluted waters… climate change… a funny eagle joke. For instance, “What do the eagles say before they start to eat? ………. Let us PREY”
Hahahahahahahaha.
Eagles are just way too cool! Keep your eyes on the sky and in the bare trees for great sights of our flying friends, and let us not allow the terrible mistakes of the past occur again.
~ ~ ~ ~
I would like to continue with more news from Hillsdale Lake. Ranger Smith reported that the duck migration has been rather slow in coming. He said that due to all the flooding this year, the ducks have plenty of places to hide out and dive and devour tasty tidbits of nourishment. Duck season is coming to an end.
He mentioned that the geese flocks haven’t been as large either. I have noticed that too. Normally, the snow geese are seen and heard honking across the sky in great masses. Hmmmm… I tried to research this issue on the infamous internet and did not find much for this time of the year, but I discovered on Facebook that because the snow cover in the north has not come far enough south yet the geese have not had to leave the frosty cold, if that make sense.
Fishing at the lake has been a bit “rough” said Smith. The water temperature is 30 degrees. Crappie are the biters right now, and catfish are few and far between. He said once it gets cold enough for the lake to freeze, the ice fishermen will be out to try their luck.
Ranger Smith said his hope for the new year is to get the campgrounds open, repaired and cleaned. I wish for that too. The fall cleanup never happened because of rain, so let’s all find a time in the spring to assist in their efforts.
In fact, how about making a promise this year to do something to help the environment… plant flowers for pollinators, don’t use plastic bags, recycle, help a reliable organization. I believe in just doing something.
~ ~ ~ ~
I grew about 12 large sunflowers, numerous smaller ones, and lots of Mexican sunflowers (you should try to grow these this year). I went out to look at the garden yesterday, and the seeds on all of them were gone to the birds.
My little granddaughters grabbed the 12-foot stalks, yanked them out of the ground and started playing with them. My little one, who is a real nature, critter lover, ran up to the house smiling broadly, with her cold hands grasping something. Never quite knowing what she brings to me, I questioned her with a quizzical look.
“Look! Worms!”
Sure enough, wiggly worms were wrapped in her hands. Back to the garden she ran and buried the worms in the sunflower stalk hole.
