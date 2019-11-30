“Knives Out (Knives),” which is slated to be released on Wednesday, Nov. 27, had a two-day advanced viewing this last weekend bringing in over $2 million.
I definitely took advantage of it to preview the film! And it is a hoot!
Director/Writer Rian Johnson garnered a top-notch cast to star in this quirky murder mystery which included Daniel Craig (“Skyfall”), Don Johnson (“Nash Bridges”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“True Lies”) and Chris Evans (“Captain America”).
Visualize suave, secret agent 007 Daniel Craig. Now think of him as a detective right out of a Tennessee Williams novel complete with a Louisiana-sounding southern drawl. Add to that a dysfunctional, out-for-themselves, eight-member family. Then include a rich, ailing, 85-year-old father (Christopher Plummer) who supports them. Now insert one sweet, naive female employee: Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas).
The plot thickens when the father is found dead. Throat slit. Suicide? Or was it? After a quick burial, there is the reading of the will. All eight family members are drooling for their inheritance. Drum Roll: it all went to Marta. And now “the game is afoot.”
There are plot twists on top of plot twists. Lies abound. Is there blackmail? Definitely. Smoke screens? Oh yes. And one by one, the secrets held by each person start tumbling into the open. The movie is funny throughout, but it is the last 30 minutes of the film that filled the theater with continued laughter.
I give “Knives” 3.8 stars out of 5.
FYI: Ana de Armas is slated to costar with Daniel Craig in next year’s James Bond film “No Time to Die.”
