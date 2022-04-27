It is early. Very early, before the sun has bestowed its light. I am awake.
I do have difficulties sleeping and staying asleep, not that you really wanted to know this about me, but it does provide some commendatory and laudatory possibilities early in the morning, just as the roosters crow. (I happen to have a large population of roosters in my neighborhood, probably five rather cocky birds that crow from dawn to dusk. UGH!!!)
But at the same time as the cock-a-hooping chickens are bantering, I can keenly discern the bright singing of cardinals. How divine for so early! I believe they are singing to me, providing a fancy way to enjoy the sunrise services of Mother Nature.
Complimenting the red bird of the morning’s glimmer are the newly arrived mockingbirds, who supplement with the voices of many to the sky and through my windows.
I smile to myself, not wanting to wake my husband, with my personal joys. It’s like adding sweet sugar to the morning coffee wake-up call.
~~~
My yard has at least 20 trees of various genus and species providing food, shelter, and common ground for all birds. After feeding them a delicious seed concoction all winter, I now have a multitude of expectant eaters at my eatery.
My massive cottonwood tree, of which I have written previously in this column, is bursting with food sources for many birds…and animals. I watched this morning, with my cat, as two chickadees pulled at catkins (the flower part of a cottonwood) for food and possibly nesting materials. They were so pert and perky.
~~~
I hope you read the “Parade” magazine in last week’s Miami County Republic. It was so interesting for many reasons. The column was on page nine.
Part of the article, “Don’t Let Them Go Extinct,” spoke about suggestions we can do to rescue, prevent and counterbalance the environmental destruction that WE, as the people of this planet, have caused.
One suggestion is to plant native plants…the ones grown before human settlement. I forgot this includes trees, not just flowers. DUH! So I looked up the native trees of Kansas and found 50 trees on the list… well, wait… recount… I think there happens to be around 70.
Back to the article… It said one of the best trees to plant is an oak, which can supply caterpillars of over 500 species of moths and butterflies. Add to that the countless number of birds finding those caterpillars for a food supply. Just consider the number of nesting treasures in all of those mighty oaks.
In fact, in Kansas we are lucky to have 14 varieties of oaks that are all native to our area. That is pretty amazing. I have five mighty oaks in my parcel of property. They are slow-growing trees, providing much shade.
Oaks have long been seen as the symbol for strength. With long, prestigious, and sturdy roots, oak trees can survive the worst of storms and still bring times of calm and wonder.
Of the 20 trees in my yard, I have only four that are not native to our state: mimosa, ginkgo, bald cypress, and white pine.
This may be of interest to you… Kansas is the only state in the United States that does NOT have a native pine species. We have introduced pines but none that we call our own.
So plan on planting an oak.
~~~
I saw my first butterfly of the season today. A bright yellow tiger-swallowtail flittering through my yard, in and around my cedar tree was the most breathtaking image of the week. I was just awe-stricken. All I could do was supply a gasp of astonishment.
It was one of the largest butterflies I had ever seen. I am not joking…it was as big as a bird…probably the size of a chickadee. Sometimes I believe these sightings are gifts. Maybe benevolences from the sky. I consider myself lucky to be in the right place at the right time.
~~~
I hope you have noticed the redbud trees in full bloom. They are so noticeable right now with the rather bland backdrop of other trees, the redbuds are remarkable throughout the county. Redbuds are a native species in Kansas.
Earth Day has come and gone, but the Earth will always be here for us. We must be more vigilant in our choices, more wary of what we do every day, and more involved with the changes in our climate.
Plastic is not recyclable anywhere in our county…I was told that by Waste Management services. I want to take more time to really get to the bottom of all of this, so this column shall be continued.
