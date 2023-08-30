230830_mr_spt_osa_pract_01

Osawatomie junior Neveah Rosendal dives across the court for a ball during a recent practice. The Lady Trojans opened the season in the Burlingame Invitational. Osawatomie’s home opener is Thursday, Aug. 31.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

There is a new swagger on the volleyball court at Osawatomie this season.

The Osawatomie volleyball team held a reunion for its final scrimmage, practicing against the Lady Trojan alumni. Well, it was supposed to be the volleyball alumni.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.