There is a new swagger on the volleyball court at Osawatomie this season.
The Osawatomie volleyball team held a reunion for its final scrimmage, practicing against the Lady Trojan alumni. Well, it was supposed to be the volleyball alumni.
It turned out to be the volleyball alumni and some of the high school boys, and it was an incredible showcase for the Osawatomie varsity volleyball program under first-year head coach Randi Beets.
The Lady Trojans’ Annual Alumni Scrimmage was an incredible showcase for the talented girls who will be representing the varsity squad this season. The girls played with enthusiasm and a remarkable team chemistry.
Coaching the alumni squad was former Lady Trojan volleyball player Janzen Maring Hall, wife of Osawatomie Athletic Director Luke Hall.
Also in the house for the scrimmage was Osawatomie Mayor Nick Hampson, whose daughter, Maddie, is a sophomore on the varsity team this season.
Lydia Beets, daughter of Coach Beets and a 2023 graduate of Osawatomie High School, was on the court for the alumni.
Skyler Gravatt, a recent graduate, and her mother, Heather Phillips Gravatt, joined the alumni team.
Laura Moore was a front row hitter for the alumni and put down some huge kills during the scrimmage match against the varsity squad.
Austin Mersman, a team manager for the varsity team, joined the alumni team.
Mersman proved to be a ringer for the alumni. He absolutely blasted down some balls.
One struck me just above my wrist. I thought my arm was broken. The ball struck like a lightning bolt.
Trainer John Pomatto, sitting right next to me on the side of the court, asked if I was alright.
Mersman later checked in on me. I told him I was fine. I told Mersman that I was just going to take ibuprofen every four to six hours, but I was over 50, so I did that already.
The Osawatomie Lady Trojans return hard-hitting junior Erin Upshaw.
Sophomore Maddie Hampson showed off her skills, especially at the serving line.
Lexie Palmer, another sophomore, ran the offense at setter. Senior Brooklyn McClendon is also back.
Junior Alyssa Haefele will play all six rotations, seeing action on the front row as a hitter and a defensive specialist on the back row. She was out of town with family during the scrimmage.
Nevaeh Rosendahl, a junior, is back this season playing some tough defense.
Libero Shyann Thomas, a sophomore, anchored the defense.
One of the newcomers to keep an eye on is front row middle hitter Becca Meyer.
Meyer, a freshman, is a game-changer up front with her height and ability to block and simply crush the ball. She played for the middle school last season.
