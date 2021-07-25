The Pottawatomie Massacre occurred in and around modern day Lane.
One of the places associated with the Pottawatomie Massacre was Dutch Henry’s Crossing, which was a ford of Pottawatomie Creek on the California Road, which was a major travel route during the 1850s.
Brown had learned who had sent the death threats against the Free State families, and he set about reconnoitering in advance of the Pottawatomie Massacre, which involved taking his surveyors. Henry’s crossing was owned by the Sherman brothers, Henry, William, and Peter, and Lane was originally named “Shermanville” when the post office was established there in 1855.
Dutch Henry and the militant proslavery guerillas who followed his lead had sent death threats to any Free State settlers along Pottawatomie and Mosquito creeks, and given them three days to leave. But when these threats reached John Brown and his family, Brown was neither frightened nor impressed, and he began to plan a preemptive strike against Dutch Henry and his proslavery guerillas.
He moved equipment onto the land of the proslavery guerillas, asking them directly what actions they planned against Free State settlers along Pottawatomie and Mosquito creeks, and especially what they planned to do about his own family.
They boasted that they planned to kill not only the Brown’s, but all Free State settlers who had dared to remain after their ultimatum a few days hence, and confirmed Brown’s thought that he had to engage in a preemptive strike to prevent Dutch Henry’s proslavery guerillas from attacking the Free State settlers along Pottawatomie and Mosquito creeks.
John Brown gathered seven men, five of them his sons, and then led them to the cabins of the proslavery men who had planned to kill not only Brown’s family, but the other Free State settlers who had chosen to take a stand against proslavery intimidation.
On the night of May 24, 1856, they pulled those men out of their cabins in much the same way they had planned to pull John Brown and his family and other Free State men out of their cabins. Brown ordered his Free State guerilla fighters to kill the proslavery men with short swords to prevent the noise of gunshots alerting the area to their preemptive strike.
John Brown’s preemptive strike on the proslavery guerillas who had sought to expel or kill the Free State settlers along Pottawatomie and Mosquito creeks turned the tables on Dutch Henry and the proslavery guerillas, as many proslavery settlers along Pottawatomie and Mosquito creeks fled the area in a panic following Brown’s preemptive strike.
The Free State settlers had enough political power after Brown’s preemptive strike to rename “Shermanville” or “Dutch Henry’s Crossing” Lane, after Jim Lane, a militant Free State guerilla and the first senator from Kansas in 1855.
The moral rectitude of Brown’s preemptive strike is a constant source of debate, but one thing is certain; John Brown was a man of action, as revealed by his words to James Hanway in response to Hanway’s appeal for him to be cautious: “Caution! Sir, I am eternally tired of that word caution! It is nothing but the word of cowardice!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.