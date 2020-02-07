I think certain discussions are difficult, and I know I’m not alone.
The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court recently cautioned Congress “in equal measure” about maintaining a tone of civility during the impeachment hearings. Our own Kansas Legislature held a workshop Jan. 17 on ways to promote civil discourse and ways to shrink the political divide there. The problem is real.
How do we talk about issues such as politics, religion and race with those with whom we disagree? More importantly, how do we reach consensus on ways to address such problems when our beliefs in the causes of them conflict?
For those like me who really want to overcome the obstacles to such discussion, there is now a “guide to grace-filled political conversations.”
It suggests a better way to dialogue when subjects are contentious and does this without forcing us to sacrifice our own humanity and while maintaining that elusive civility. It’s title is “I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening).”
The authors, Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers, are from opposite poles of our political spectrum. One’s a Democrat; the other, a Republican. They have honed the skills and attitudes presented in their book to understand and complement one another’s views. They think that readers can do the same.
I was surprised, and so, apparently, were they that religious faith is so important to the process. The writers explain that meaningful discussion of politics or any other charged subjects requires clarity about one’s values. For them, that meant incorporating their faith.
Simply put, they believe that everyone matters equally. Claiming that each of us has both the power to listen and the power to extend grace, the authors, hosts of the podcast Pantsuit Politics, present a guide to connecting with others, even those with whom we disagree.
Holland and Silvers address a way to decrease conflict in discussion. They believe that, by following their suggestions, we can learn to put relationships and understanding before policy and argument. They use the term “nuance” to reflect the complexity and shades of meaning in many of today’s issues. “#Nuance” becomes their mantra.
Then they offer these action steps. First, we have to “take off our jerseys” and remove ourselves from the sports analogy that we are on different teams where one wins and the other loses. Then, we need to do some homework about policy making and history to clarify what we think we know. We need to replace partisanship with problem-solving, realizing that social and cultural issues change. They are not static.
The next step to informative discourse is asking ourselves why we care and what personal values are inherent in an issue. This helps keep “the jerseys” off so our intentions are not discolored by partisan assumptions but are our own.
The writers conclude their work by asking us to give grace, get curious, embrace the paradox of simultaneous conflicting events, opinions and data and getting comfortable with discomfort. Those will help because we will know why we think as we do and what we have to do to learn more.
This book is not for everyone. I have read it twice and need to do that once again. I want to survive the present social divide as an intact being without blaming or trying to control others. Learning and clarifying my own beliefs, values, weaknesses and limitations can help me as I continue to interact with others.
Then I hope to achieve the authors’ promise to be able to “bring understanding, curiosity and grace to civic engagement.” Wish me luck.
