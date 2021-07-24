I have been trying to fill out a single Bingo card since June 2.
I am going for a blackout, of course, and, at this point, have only three spaces left to fill. It takes time, though. I am playing Library Bingo, one of the adult summer reading activities provided by the Osawatomie Public Library and other Miami County libraries.
My “card,” really a Xeroxed sheet of paper, requires me to read 22 books and to participate in or view two library programs. The “free” space is, as always, a bonus. Those books have to meet certain criteria such as being a classic, another that’s scary, one written by an author with the same initials as my own and another by my favorite writer. Done, done, done and done.
One space told me to read a “graphic” novel, and I had to ask about that. In my day, “graphic” meant “explicit.” Now, it means “illustrated” as in comic book-style. That allowed me to recall those Classic Comic editions of “Julius Caesar” and “Silas Marner” that helped my slower readers when I was teaching back in the early 1960s. I didn’t want Avengers or Galaxy Guardians or the like so I did what is always a wise thing — I asked the librarian for help. Her recommendation enabled me to complete another square without pain.
This kind of “guided” reading isn’t new. It is, however, typical of the innovative programming that libraries have adopted to stay relevant in this digital age. I can get books at the library and I can also get movies, use computers, borrow tools and cookware, experiment with a 3-D printer and much more. For all these reasons, libraries remain a valued cultural, social and economic asset to our communities.
Our Osawatomie library got its official start back in 1889 when it was organized under state laws. It was housed in the Old Stone School, which stood at Sixth and Brown, where Dollar Tree is now. It was advertised as a “free library and reading room.” When J. B. Remington bought that property for his lumber yard, the library was moved to city hall. It was first in the city clerk’s office, then the telephone office and, finally, when the new city hall was built in 1901, upstairs in its own space.
A Carnegie Library was built at Fifth and Brown in 1913, utilizing a $7,500 gift from the Carnegie Library Foundation. A children’s section was added in 1955. When age and inventory demanded, a new building was constructed at the present site at 527 Brown in 1980. Once again, the army of volunteers that came to help move books and equipment demonstrated true community spirit. I was there with the Boy Scouts. I boxed; they carried. That building has been renovated and expanded since.
The Paola Free Library was the first in the county, starting in 1876 in a donated building and lot. The present structure was built in 1902, designed by famed architect George Washburn. Louisburg came much later to the library ideal, an example of how that city has quickly grown. It was started in 1961 as a bookmobile loaned by the Johnson County Library System. It moved into its present quarters in 1979 and plans for an improved site are under way.
So, libraries are alive and well in Miami County. We may no longer see as many people reading newspapers there as in the past, but we will find them engaged in some form of activity that somehow betters their lives. These safe havens for reading, learning and doing are open once again after the recent Covid restrictions. Bingo or not, they allow all of us to be winners.
