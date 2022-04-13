The Soldiers Monument is located at 9th and Main streets in Osawatomie and is the final resting place of the five Free State casualties of the Battle of Osawatomie.
The Soldiers Monument was dedicated on Aug. 30, 1877, with 10,000 people in attendance. There was multiple VIPs in attendance, but there was a spirit of cooperation in the community that motived the community to work together to plan and execute the dedication of the Soldiers Monument ceremony.
The ladies of Osawatomie came together and organized the foodservice for the event, and ably fed the 10,000 attendees, which was no easy task. The event was in 1877, when every meal was prepared from scratch, and the ladies of Osawatomie took on the task of preparing food for 10,000 with a determined spirit of cooperation and fed the 10,000 attendees a delicious meal that made the event a success.
The men of Osawatomie worked together to build a temporary kitchen for the ladies and helped them by providing wood for the fires that warmed the hot food tor the 10,000 attendees at the dedication of the Soldiers Monument.
The communitywide effort helped to make the dedication of the Soldiers Monument work to honor the men who gave their lives for the abolitionist cause and the defense of Osawatomie at the Battle of Osawatomie on Aug. 30, 1856.
However, the historical record of the dedication often overlooks or dismisses the hard work and efforts of the citizens of Osawatomie in preparing for the dedication of the Soldiers Monument, and even the individuals who gave their lives and were interred at the Soldiers Monument, choosing to focus on the dignitaries who spoke at the event.
The presence of the dignitaries at the event is often studied as evidence of the historical importance of Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s history, and that is certainly a valid means of making that point. The foundational evidence of the importance of Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s history was also established by the enormous effort on the part of the citizens of Osawatomie to plan and execute the dedication of the Soldiers Monument, demonstrating how much they valued honoring and preserving their community’s and county’s history.
Historians often focus on well-known historic figures because those history books sell well, but it is important to realize that the “ordinary” people of the past communities everywhere worked hard and made deep sacrifices to preserve the historic sites and the history of their communities.
The Soldiers Monument is a not only a monument to the brave defenders of Osawatomie at the Battle of Osawatomie, but it is also a monument to the hard work and sacrifices that Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s citizens made in the past to preserve Osawatomie’s historic sites.
We owe the citizens of Osawatomie and Miami County a debt of gratitude for their hard work and sacrifice in historic preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.