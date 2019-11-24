I sit postured in front of my typewriter with an absolutely beautiful day outside. Sunny! Bright! A slight breeze allowing a few leaves to flutter downward from their final days as a tree’s life and growth producer.
Lovely day. I was told that there were many fishermen on Hillsdale Lake and hunters out and about using the “feel good fall day” as a backdrop for outdoor activities.
I went with my grandchildren for a walk this morning… leisurely and tranquil. We listened to birds in the trees, looked at tracks in the mud, and found some great rocks. The quiet parts were perfect.
John Muir, a famous environmentalist, conservationist and nature-lover, once said, “In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks.” Oh my, he was so true.
I am wishing for the rest of fall and winter to be mirrors of this day.
Well, I have my very first hunting story that I am about to write. I have asked many times for someone to help with a hunting adventure, and I have one.
A student of mine recently got his first deer. Seventh-grader Zach Eastman, son of Brian and Deanna Eastman of Paola, went out with his family for a weekend hunt.
Zach, age 13, said he had gone many times with his older brother, Alex, to watch and learn the ways of hunting with a rifle.
The family had traveled to Moberly, Mo., to hunt on a relative’s land.
He and his father were sitting in a deer stand on the edge of a soybean field in heavily forested land. His brother was on the other edge of the field, and his aunt, who is an avid and expert bowhunter, was also in a stand with a cousin, toward the front side of the bean field.
While patiently waiting, Zach watched three or four young deer in someone else’s field adjacent to the one in which he was hunting. Isn’t that always the luck of hunting?
His aunt, if you remember, was perched toward the front of the field and saw a buck and two does wander in from across the road. She let them pass by hoping for a bigger take. The deer headed straight for Zach.
The buck was shot in the side. It fell directly to the ground and began flailing in the soil and bean stubble. He suddenly got up and took off running.
Zach and his dad waited in the stand not knowing if Alex had gotten his deer yet.
After awhile they started the search for the injured buck. Zach and his aunt, his dad and brother all started walking through the large fielded area hoping for traces of the animal. For one-and-a half hours they meandered through weeds and stalks and stems.
Finally, it was found in the neighbor’s field. This is a sticky predicament in which to be. It looks rather bad to be standing in a group adjacent to a fence with guns on one side and a dead deer on the other.
They handed all the guns to someone standing away from the fence while the others had to drag the kill back to the other side.
They field dressed the deer and then carried the remains back to their grandmother’s barn to let it hang for the night. At the present time, the meat is being processed into hamburger and deer jerky.
I asked Zach if he was going to have the head mounted. He said they were thinking about just doing the antlers. The buck was an eight-pointer but had some unusual points. It had two drop-down tines on the side of them.
I am no pro when it comes to antlers, so I looked up drop down tines, and they happen to be some points that have grown downward on the antler. They are caused usually by genetic coding of the buck.
Zach is still considering whether he will keep the hide to hang on his wall.
He told me that he had a bit of an accident while riding the golf cart back to the house… falling off and injuring his wrist.
Zach is quite a science student, so he told me he forgot about physics for a minute. Being the inquisitive mind, I asked what part. He told me, “Oh, the part about gravity and momentum.”
I hope I got the terminology correct and exact for my first hunt.
I spoke to some people at Hillsdale Lake about the work day planned earlier in October. I was told 13 people came to help, and the rain called the day to a close.
