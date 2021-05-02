This is my last movie review. (Sigh) I am retiring. I have so enjoyed writing movie reviews these last eight years, and I am going to miss it—a lot!
I want to thank Brian McCauley, Senior Managing Editor of the Miami County Republic newspaper, for his kindness and support.
I am hoping that you-all (that’s the Texan in me) will continue to support movie theaters by going to them AND eating lots of their marvelous buttered popcorn. I know you have heard it before from me: “It is only by us going to them, that movie theaters will survive.” As you know, I truly believe: “There is nothing like the Big Screen to see a Movie!”
In thinking about it, from the first movie made in 1878 (“The Horse in Motion”) through today, movies have been a wonderful escape. Whether one’s taste in films leans toward comedy, horror, action, romance, fantasy or westerns, to name a few types, movie makers have been diligent in providing audiences all of these venues.
This was clearly noted in Sunday night’s 93rd Oscar Awards Ceremony (Academy Awards). And the top honors were pretty much a surprise, even to the recipients. Best Actress went to Frances McDormand for her role in the film “Nomadland.” She was stunned. She then nabbed a second Oscar as a producer of “Nomadland,” which also garnered the Best Picture award.
The Best Actor Oscar was even a bigger surprise. Anthony Hopkins won it for his performance in “The Father.” Most felt that the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, would win it for his performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” That included the 83-year-old Hopkins, who did not attend the Oscar ceremony because he was sure Boseman would win.
Again, thank you for the last eight years! And I sign off using my childhood heroes’ (Roy Rogers and Dale Evans) closing from the end of each of their television shows: “Happy Trails to You, Until We Meet Again.”
