Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper was an influential newspaper read across the nation in the mid to late 19th century.
The publication offered information about Jefferson Davis, the first and only president of the Confederate States of America, in its March 9, 1861, issue.
The newspaper reported that “Jefferson Davis, lately elected president of the new Southern Confederacy, is the son of Samuel Davis, a Revolutionary soldier, and was born in Kentucky in 1806-8. When a boy he went with his father in Mississippi, where he was educated at Transylvania University, whence he passed to West Point, from which he graduated in 1828, passing at once into service under General Taylor. As the Captor of the celebrated Black Hawk he attained an eminent place in the history of our Indian wars. After his marriage in 1835, to a daughter of General (then colonel) Taylor, he settled down on a plantation, where he devoted some attention to study, and qualified himself for a Southern political life. In 1843 he entered the campaign on the Democratic side, and with such success as to become one of the Mississippi Electors, who cast their votes for Polk and Dallas.”
Jefferson Davis was a rising political star on the national level during the 1840s and was a veteran of the Mexican American War, which only increased his political stature.
Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper reported that “In 1845 he was elected to Congress, but resigned at the outbreak of the Mexican war, and raising a regiment of which he became colonel, distinguished himself at Buenavista and Monterey and returned home severely wounded.”
Jefferson Davis’ status as a war hero served him well in southern political circles, and he was elected to the United States Senate from Mississippi in 1847 and again in 1851. Davis fought for states’ rights, which made him popular amongst Southerners who were opposed to any real or perceived efforts by either the Federal or any other State government to impinge on Southern states’ rights. Anti-slavery laws were one of the primary, but not the only, objections to federal and other states’ overreach of power into the antebellum South.
President Franklin Pierce, a northern Democrat who was president during the early years of “Bleeding Kansas,” was known as a “dough face,” which was a Northern political leader with Southern sympathies. He appointed Jefferson Davis as Secretary of War in 1853.
Not surprisingly, both President Franklin Pierce and Jefferson Davis aided the pro-slavery settlers in Kansas Territory and opposed the Free State forces in Kansas Territory. Federal authority, military forces, and funding squarely backed the pro-slavery forces in Kansas Territory, while President Franklin Pierce and Jefferson Davis were able to help the pro-slavery forces in Kansas Territory.
Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper states the reason for Jefferson Davis’ firm support for the pro-slavery forces in Kansas Territory when it reported that “Personally, Jefferson Davis is a very perfect representative man of the Southern type of character, combining, in a remarkable degree, all its characteristics, whether in private or public life.”
