John Brown did not exclusively utilize violence to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state, he also utilized appeals to government officials in his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory.

Brown wrote a letter while in Osawatomie to Joshua Giddings, who was an abolitionist Congressman from Ohio, in February 1856 seeking support for the efforts of Free State settlers to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state.

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

