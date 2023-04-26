John Brown did not exclusively utilize violence to work to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state, he also utilized appeals to government officials in his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory.
Brown wrote a letter while in Osawatomie to Joshua Giddings, who was an abolitionist Congressman from Ohio, in February 1856 seeking support for the efforts of Free State settlers to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state.
Brown wrote of his concerns that President Franklin Pierce, who was backing the proslavery forces in Kansas Territory, had ordered troops from Fort Leavenworth to fight on the side of the proslavery forces in Kansas Territory.
Brown wrote: “I write to say that a number of the United States Soldiers are quartered in this vicinity for the ostensible purpose of removing intruders from certain Indian Lands. It is, however, believed that the Administration has no thought of removing the Missourians from the Indian Lands; but that the real object is to have these men in readiness to act in the enforcement of those Hellish enactments of the (so called) Kansas Legislature; absolutely abominated by a great majority of the inhabitants of the Territory; and spurned by them up to this time.”
John Brown clearly stated that he believed that the proslavery Pierce Administration and Kansas Territorial government intended to utilize federal troops to attack and drive out free state settlers in Kansas Territory in 1856.
He wrote: “I confidently believe that the next movement on the part of the Administration and its Proslavery masters will be to drive the people here, either to submit to those infernal enactments; or to assume what will be termed treasonable grounds by shooting down the poor soldiers of the country with whom they have no quarrel whatsoever.”
John Brown asked Joshua Giddings to stand up for the Free State advocates in Kansas Territory in no uncertain terms, stating “I ask in the name of Almighty God; I ask in the name of our venerated fore-fathers; I ask in the name of all that good and true men ever held dear; will Congress suffer us to be driven to such dire extremities? Will anything be done?”
John Brown then took a more diplomatic tone in his letter, stating “Please send me a few lines at this place. Long acquaintance with your public life, and a slight personal acquaintance incline and embolden me to make this appeal to yourself. It is still on the surface here just now. Circumstances however are of a most suspicious character.”
John Brown was dedicated to the abolitionist cause and was willing to try multiple strategies and tactics to ensure that Kansas would enter the Union as a free state.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.