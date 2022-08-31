Rev. Samuel Adair was a dedicated and courageous missionary in Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s early years, and he served God and his congregation despite the dangers from nature and proslavery guerillas in Osawatomie and Miami County.

In addition, Rev. Adair was a busy minister as his April 29, 1855, diary entries indicate. Rev. Adair wrote “Preached at Mr. Housers- a small but attentive congregation.” Rev. Adair also had an evening prayer meeting planned at the Adair Cabin, and he wrote, “Mrs. G gave good attention- was evidently much interested In the evening prayer meeting at our house.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

