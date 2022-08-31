Rev. Samuel Adair was a dedicated and courageous missionary in Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s early years, and he served God and his congregation despite the dangers from nature and proslavery guerillas in Osawatomie and Miami County.
In addition, Rev. Adair was a busy minister as his April 29, 1855, diary entries indicate. Rev. Adair wrote “Preached at Mr. Housers- a small but attentive congregation.” Rev. Adair also had an evening prayer meeting planned at the Adair Cabin, and he wrote, “Mrs. G gave good attention- was evidently much interested In the evening prayer meeting at our house.”
Rev. Adair had to help his congregation cope with the deaths of members of his congregation. He wrote in an Aug. 13, 1855, entry in his diary, “Another death today. Mr. Rose, a Scotchman. He had been sick a little more than a week-was first taken with the fever, afterward with the inflammation on the brain. He has been a professor of religion, a member of the Congregationalist Church. Seemed to think he should not recover with Bro. Finch saw him on Friday last. He leaves a wife and brother here to mourn, neither of whom know anything of experimental religion.”
Rev. Adair then commented on the reality that Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s pioneers faced a high mortality rate, and thus, the interest in a spiritual life tended to be an integral part of Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s pioneers’ lives. Rev. Samuel Adair wrote, “Thus one after another are rapidly passing away to meet our Judge. How important that I be ready!”
Rev. Samuel Adair also helped Osawatomie’s and Miami County’s ailing pioneers cope with their illnesses in other ways. Rev. Samuel Adair wrote in an Aug. 19, 1855, diary entry, “Visited Mrs. Avery’s –all sick abed but one boy. — Talked and prayed- brought some wood and water.”
Rev. Adair also had the sad duty of preparing funerals for his congregation. He wrote in an Aug. 19, 1855, entry in his diary, “After dark, Frederick Brown came- a Mr. Green from Mount Vernon O. who was living 4 miles above then died- bilious fever today- came to get a coffin made. He was a young man recently married.”
Rev. Samuel Adair was a missionary to Osawatomie and Miami County and celebrated successful services. He wrote in an Aug. 25, 1855, diary entry, “At 4 o’clock P.M. reached Austin’s- found a small congregation awaiting me. — preached from James 4:17 — appeared interested.”
Rev. Samuel Adair was a devout Christian and a dedicated missionary, and he was constantly working to deepen and improve his relationship with God and to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He wrote in a Jan. 1, 1861, entry in his diary, “I feel myself to renew my consecration to God, & endeavor by his grace assisting me to do more for the spiritual good of this people than heretofore. I feel a great need of a more experimental acquaintance with the gospel myself.”
Rev. Samuel Adair and the other missionaries who came to Osawatomie and Miami County during the early years were a courageous and dedicated group of missionaries who deserve our respect and admiration.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
