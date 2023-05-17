The world nowadays has so many rules and regulations for anything and everything. Obviously, you have to have laws regulating certain circumstances and things need to be regulated, and I guess that is why you have rules.
Rules change over time, and how one implements those rules can be subject to interpretation. There are volumes of rules governing absolutely everything.
Back in 1872, there was a list of rules for teachers put out that today would probably bring lawsuits. Here they are:
Teachers each day will fill lamps and clean chimneys.
Each teacher will bring a bucket of water and a scuttle of coal for the day’s session.
Make your pens carefully. You may whittle nibs to the individual taste of the pupils.
Men teachers may take one evening each week for courting purposes, or two evenings a week if they go to church regularly.
After 10 hours in school, the teachers may spend the remaining time reading the Bible or other good books.
Women teachers who marry or engage in unseemly conduct will be dismissed.
Every teacher should lay aside from each pay a goodly sum of his earnings for his benefit during his declining years so that he will not become a burden on society.
Any teacher who smokes, uses liquor in any form, frequents pool or public halls, or gets shaved in a barbershop will give good reason to suspect his worth, intention, integrity and honesty.
The teacher who performs his labor faithfully and without fault for five years will be given an increase of 25 cents per week in his pay, providing the Board of Education approves.
Source: Kansas Heritage Center — Dodge City, Kan.
The Miami County Historical Museum needs volunteers. If you have some extra time that you need filled, we could help you out. Please call 294-4940 for more information.
Vincent Thorpe is the treasurer of the Miami County Historical Museum.
