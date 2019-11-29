I am grateful for one of those gifts that “keeps on giving.”
I am referring to the computerized microfilm setup that now graces the Osawatomie History and Missouri Pacific Depot Museum. It is available now to the public thanks to the generosity and foresight of several people.
The first was Shirley Erickson. When she died, she left her many microfilmed reels of area newspapers to the museum. A grant from the Allen Webster and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation did the rest. The museum purchased the remainder of reels of the Osawatomie Graphic through its varied phases, had them digitalized and, lo and behold, area newspaper research is now faster and easier on the eyes.
Sensitized to this year’s Prairie View High School’s football success as presented by Gene Morris, this paper’s sports editor, and informed by friend Larry Byers, the sports editor of the Osawatomie Graphic-News back when this story took place, I went looking for the tale of the Prairie View State 2A Football Championship back in 1970. Thanks to the microfilm gift, here’s what I learned.
Prairie View High School was started in 1969, consolidating several schools to our south. It was located in La Cygne and, in its first football season in the Three Rivers League, its team went 8-1 under the direction of Ron Traul. He was replaced the next year by a first-year teacher and coach, Melvin Schasteen, a graduate of Mound City High School and a football standout for Southwestern College at Winfield.
His team was undefeated in the regular season and qualified for the Class 2A playoffs. Success continued, and the Buffalos stampeded their way through postseason play, defeating Stockton High 26-14 for the championship.
Rudy Obermeier, Larry McIntosh and Fred Baker led the offense. Defensive standouts included George Baldwin, Richard Long and Lewis Tolly. Coach Schasteen was gracious in victory, stating: “This wasn’t my coaching...Part of coaching is developing boys and these boys were developed when I got them. I have a great assistant in Dan Stwalley...he made up for my lack of experience.”
Schasteen kept his position for two more years, and his 1971 team went 7-2, and the 1972 team, 4-5.
This year, the Buffalos came close to stampeding again, losing in sectional payoffs to Perry-Lecompton. I know they had to be disappointed. I was, too. I had hoped that this 49 years later they could be celebrating another “Cinderfella” story.
The story of that 1970 championship, big as it was, was not the lead in the newspaper. That honor fell to a petition drive regarding a school levy. Football and taxes — the Graphic-News told it all. I think that Shirley, Web and Gladys would be pleased to have “their” paper preserved in this computerized method. I hope others will visit the museum to utilize this system and to join me in being thankful.
