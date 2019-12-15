You may remember the movie “Erin Brockovich,” which was based on Brockovich’s real-life, three-year fight against the California “Pacific Gas and Electric Company” (PG&E).
Brockovich helped to prove PG&E knowingly “dumped over 370 million gallons of toxic wastewater into ponds around the town of Hinkley, Calif., from 1952 to 1966.” PG&E was ordered to pay out $370 million to 600 affected Hinkley residents.
However, that fight was nothing compared to the fight Rob Billott (Mark Ruffalo), a lawyer who had previously defended chemical companies, took on against the DuPont Corporation in 1998.
By 1990, DuPont had secretly dumped 7,100 tons of C8 (PFOA) cancer-causing waste into landfills in the Ohio Valley, including the town of Parkersburg, W.Va. By 1997, citizens in Parkersburg were becoming deathly sick, and they did not know why.
Billott’s grandmother lived in Parkersburg and suggested that her ill neighbor talk to her grandson in Cincinnati. Billott found that the toxic waste was seeping into the water system(s) near Parkersburg. He approached DuPont. They came off as faultless, arrogant, even callous to the plight of people where the toxic waste was dumped.
The fight with DuPont to be a stand-up corporation took 15 years. Finally, DuPont signed an agreement. They would pay $671 million to settle the lawsuit.
This is Mark Ruffalo’s best performance! He owns this performance! He becomes Billott. You feel his sincerity. His inner conflicts. And his consternation toward DuPont.
I give this compelling film 4 stars out of 5. You won’t be disappointed in the film, but you well may be toward DuPont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.