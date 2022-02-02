Senator John J. Ingalls is one of my personal Kansas heroes.
Creator of our state motto, designer of our state seal, a statesman and public servant, he was a champion of all things Kansas. William Connelly, early president of the Kansas State Historical Society, called him a “Kansas innovator.” In addition to all that, Ingalls wrote and spoke eloquently and memorably.
Because of all these things, I am holding on to a volume of his writings, addresses and orations. His thoughts about John Brown and the lengthy speech he gave at the 1877 dedication of the Soldiers’ Monument in Osawatomie demand re-reading.
There is also another Ingalls-authored tale to think about with you today — “The Last of the Jayhawks.” That doesn’t refer to Pat Devlin, the horse-thieving Irishman who is credited with the Jayhawk label, but to another outlaw who rests this day in Oakwood Cemetery — a brigand, who called himself “Marshall Cleveland.” Ingalls calls him “an agent of destruction.”
“Conspicuous among those heroes who sprang to arms in 1861 was Charles Metz, an Ohio stage driver who had graduated from the Missouri penitentiary and who assumed the name of Cleveland. Young, erect and tall...he arrayed himself like a gentleman...his appearance at variance with the desolate and dirty desperadoes that formed his band. They called themselves Jayhawkers. (These were not the troops later led by Charles Jennison but rather a predatory bunch who robbed whomever they could..)
“The settlement of Atchison contained about 2,500 inhabitants at the time, and since it was settled primarily by southerners, it contained much game for our birds of prey. They established their headquarters at the saloon of Ernest Renner and mounted their forays there. Cleveland proclaimed himself Marshall of Kansas and announced his determination to run the country. They took possession of the town, defied authorities and became a danger to public safety.”
Finally, the law, the army and the city officials had enough and they concocted a scheme to bring the raiding to an end. When Cleveland’s men returned loaded with plunder, all but their leader were captured. Cleveland escaped and the next day rode into town, captured the city marshall and declared his intent to hold him hostage for the safety of his men.
He was driven down to Miami County and found in the Geer Hotel in Osawatomie. Troops shot and killed him on the bank of Pottawatomie Creek, south of the town.
Ingalls’ tale comprises 11 pages of small print and much of the content is devoted to the “convulsions of the period” of the 1860s and the conditions which could spawn jayhawkers — mules among birds.
Clearly, these jayhawks flew in troubled atmosphere. They were the early birds, feasting on Missouri worms. They gradually justified theft so that no matter the victim, Cleveland and his pirates felt no remorse.
One person alone appears to have mourned Cleveland’s death. Em McCoy, his sweetheart per the tabloids of the day, his “temporary widow “ according to Ingalls, had him buried in Osawatomie. His delayed stone proclaims “Earth counts one mortal less, Heaven, one angel more.” Ingalls, the Atchison resident who despised what had been done in his city, called that “the unreliable character of gravestone literature.”
