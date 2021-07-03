Mary Day Brown was John Brown’s second wife, and she was a dedicated abolitionist who supported her husband’s abolitionist crusade.
Mary Day Brown met John Brown when she was 16 years old and came to John Brown’s home to help her older sister, who was working as a housekeeper for John Brown.
John Brown fell in love with Mary Day, and though there was a great difference in their ages; John Brown was 33 and Mary Day Brown was 17, John Brown and Mary Day Brown were married on July 11, 1833.
Mary Day Brown then took the role of wife and mother to John Brown and his family, and began a life that became characterized by ceaseless hard work and sacrifice for both her family and the abolitionist cause.
John Brown loved and respected Mary Day Brown. John Brown’s business ventures and abolitionist crusades required long periods of separation from Mary Day Brown, and he missed her so much that he often considered giving up his business pursuits because of his frequent absences from her.
John Brown wrote many letters to Mary Day Brown when he was away from home, and he often confided in her information he told few others or no one else. Mary Day Brown was John Brown’s confidant and firm supporter in his abolitionist crusade.
Mary Day Brown cared for John Brown’s children and kept his home together while he was in the field during his abolitionist crusade, and he often wrote back from Kansas Territory advice on how to handle problems at home.
She was able to care for John Brown’s children on very little money and few resources, and she stoically endured the difficulties of effectively being a single mom for long periods of time while John Brown was engaged in his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory and during the preparations for Brown’s Harpers Ferry Raid.
Mary Day Brown visited her husband in his jail cell at Harpers Ferry, and John Brown’s strong stoic nature gave way to tears as he held her in his cell. John Brown and Mary Day Brown had a deeply emotional last visit, and after Brown’s hanging for his raid on Harpers Ferry, Virginia (now West Virginia), Mary Day Brown held the Brown family together and eventually led them to a new home in California from North Elba, New York, in 1864, to find a warmer climate and to find better opportunities for the Brown children.
Mary Day Brown lived out the rest of her life in California, first living in Red Bluff, California, in a home built for her by local supporters of John Brown, and later Saratoga, California.
Mary Day Brown’s devotion to John Brown and his abolitionist crusade never wavered. When she was interviewed by a reporter from the San Francisco Chronicle in 1881, she stated of John Brown: “He was anything but a fanatic. He was a clear-headed, sober minded man in business and was no less sober minded, if more pertinacious, in his views on slavery. He abhorred the institution as a menace to the Union and for its own wrongs against humanity.”
Mary Day Brown died on Feb. 29, 1884. She loved John Brown and was a dedicated abolitionist to the end of her life.
