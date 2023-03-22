Mary Gardner Adair was responsible for ensuring that the Adair Cabin, which was John Brown’s headquarters during his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory, was preserved for future generations.
She was the spouse of Rev. Samuel and Florella Adair’s son Charles. The Osawatomie Graphic reported in 1924 that “On January 1, 1874, she married Charles S. Adair, who was a nephew of John Brown. She went as a bride to live in the log house which is commonly known as John Brown’s Cabin. At that time the cabin was located on the Adair homestead, about a half mile west of Osawatomie.”
Mary Gardner Adair reared three children in the Adair cabin. The Osawatomie Graphic reported, “Here were born her three children: Grace, who is now Mrs. G Hunt of Kansas City, Missouri; Bessie, who died at the age of 4 years, and Walter Brown, of Osceola, Nebr.”
One of the reasons that the Adair Cabin is in the pristine condition that it is in the present day is that Mary Gardner Adair helped to take good care of the Adair Cabin while she was caring for her family, and her efforts have ensured that the Adair Cabin still stands as a historic site today.
Mary Gardner Adair not only lived in the Adair Cabin, she gave tours of the Adair Cabin to visitors while she lived in the Adair Cabin and afterward when Mary and Charles Adair moved into their home near the Adair Cabin in 1903.
The Osawatomie Graphic stated in 1924, “She acted as hostess to many visitors who came to see the historical cabin. In doing so, she related the history of the building and its connection to the stirring events from other days.”
After Charles S. Adair died in 1910, and her own health declined, she ensured that the Adair Cabin would be preserved for future generations by ensuring that the Adair Cabin was moved to John Brown Memorial Park in 1912. This ensured that the Adair Cabin, and the nationally and internationally important history associated with it, would be preserved for future generations.
Mary Gardner Adair was an example of the women who have worked to build the cultural, economic, and political foundation and framework of Osawatomie and Miami County, and every community in the nation.
Women played a vital role in all aspects of American and world history, but they often have had their role in history either ignored or minimized. Women’s roles in history have often been dynamic and deserve to be recognized and respected.
We owe the women who have helped to build the cultural, political and economic foundation and framework of all of our communities a debt of gratitude.
Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.