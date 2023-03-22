Mary Gardner Adair was responsible for ensuring that the Adair Cabin, which was John Brown’s headquarters during his abolitionist crusade in Kansas Territory, was preserved for future generations.

She was the spouse of Rev. Samuel and Florella Adair’s son Charles. The Osawatomie Graphic reported in 1924 that “On January 1, 1874, she married Charles S. Adair, who was a nephew of John Brown. She went as a bride to live in the log house which is commonly known as John Brown’s Cabin. At that time the cabin was located on the Adair homestead, about a half mile west of Osawatomie.”

Grady Atwater is site administrator of the John Brown Museum and State Historic Site.

