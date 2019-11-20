The Medicare open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.
Plans are allowed to change their cost and coverage rules from year to year, so it is important to read the Annual Notice of Change received each year from your plan to see if there are any changes that affect you.
Medicare beneficiaries may compare plans and make changes in their drug plan (Part D) or Medicare Advantage plan during this open enrollment period. Those changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Plan changes may affect your monthly premium, deductible, out-of-pocket maximum, drug co-pays and your pharmacy, doctor or hospital choices. It is important that you review your plan options each year during this open enrollment period.
Even if your prescriptions have not changed this past year, it is always a good idea to compare plans. Your current plan may no longer cover a medication, or may cover it at a higher or lower cost compared to other plans available. Reviewing your plan may, in fact, save you money in 2020.
One major change for this year’s open enrollment period is the requirement to create a personal Medicare account online. This change is required for you to be able to compare benefits and costs in your current plan to other plans available in your area. To create your account, visit MyMedicare.gov. You will be asked to create a username and password to create your account. Other information needed to set up this account is your Medicare number, last name, date of birth, current address with zip code or city and your Medicare Part A or B coverage start date.
Your Medicare number and coverage start date can be found on your red, white and blue Medicare card. Once your account is set up, you can visit the Medicare Plan Finder on Medicare.gov to compare your plan to others available in 2020.
K-State Research & Extension provides free, unbiased assistance to help with your plan comparisons through a partnership with the state Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) program. Individuals seeking help with plan comparisons can pick up an intake form at our Paola office, located at 104 S. Brayman St.
Once this form is completed and returned to the office, we will call and set up an appointment. To help you with your plan comparison, you will need to provide us with your Medicare information, including your MyMedicare.gov account. SHICK volunteers are available for appointments in our Paola office on Wednesdays during open enrollment.
Assistance will also be provided at our Mound City office, located at 115 S. 6th St. during Medicare open enrollment. Intake forms are available at the office. Once this form is completed and returned, we will call and set up an appointment. Appointments at our Mound City office will take place on specific dates in November.
Individuals in the Osawatomie area can also receive assistance comparing plans at the Osawatomie Senior Center and Osawatomie Public Library on specific dates in November. We are pleased to join with these community partners to provide this much needed service to the community. Intake forms will be available at each of these locations for you to complete. Appointments can be made when picking up your forms at the library or senior center.
Medicare prescription drug coverage is an optional benefit offered to everyone who has Medicare. If you decide not to get drug coverage when you are first eligible for benefits, you will likely pay a late enrollment penalty if you join later. You will pay this penalty for as long as you have Medicare prescription drug coverage. Exceptions to this rule include if you have other credible drug coverage (such as through an employer plan), or you receive extra help with your Medicare prescription drug plan.
If you are not currently taking any prescription drugs, we encourage you to consider enrolling in the least expensive Medicare prescription drug plan. Your health needs can change throughout the year. This provides you with coverage, if needed, and helps you avoid late enrollment penalties.
For more information about open enrollment and how we can help, visit our website at www.maraisdescygnes.k-state.edu. Look for the link in our Hot Topics section for Medicare Open Enrollment. I can also be reached by email at kgoul@ksu.edu.
For more information on family resource management or adult development and aging, contact the Marais des Cygnes Extension District in Paola at (913) 294-4306 or Mound City at (913) 795-2829 or write to kgoul@ksu.edu.
Source: Medicare.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.