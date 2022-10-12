Medicare open enrollment time is almost here! Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, Medicare beneficiaries can review their plan coverage to make certain they are getting the most bang for their buck.

Plans are allowed to change their cost and coverage rules each fall, so it is important to read the Annual Notice of Change received each year from your plan to see if there are any changes that affect you.

