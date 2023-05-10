Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about the messages we send through our attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. Communication is a way to express who we are and how we relate to each other.
As the brain changes with Alzheimer’s disease, or other forms of dementia, those affected lose the ability to speak and decode language in the usual ways. The better we understand these changes, the better we can connect with our friends and loved ones throughout the course of the disease.
As dementia progresses, the ability to communicate thoughts and feelings through words begins to diminish. The ability to understand the words that others speak also declines. As challenges in communication grow, it is important to remember individuals affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia do maintain a sense of “self” throughout all the stages of the disease. Connecting to the person’s “self” is key to effective communication, healthy relationships and assuring your loved one has a voice as the disease progresses.
In the early stage of dementia, there may be just a few noticeable changes in your loved one’s ability to communicate with words, or there may be no recognizable changes as all. Asking your loved one how he or she would like to be helped with words can be useful in this stage. If your loved one struggles to find the right word, ask whether it feels better when you supply the word or when you wait patiently.
Keeping sentences direct and straightforward will also help your loved one avoid feeling lost in a conversation. Short sentences can make your meaning more clear. Remember to allow extra time for conversations so no one feels pressure to respond quickly.
Keep in mind that conversational needs will change over time, however your loved one needs to have his or her voice heard. Respect your loved one as who he or she is, and adjust your communication based on what is meaningful today, no matter what the stage of disease.
As language abilities diminish, communication moves from easy conversation to relying on body language, emotions and our senses to connect. During this stage of the disease, approach your loved one from the front and call him or her by name. Say who you are. Maintain eye contact and pay careful attention to the tone of your voice. Remember to meet your loved one “where” they are at that point in time.
Through joining your loved one’s reality, you take a little time to see the world through his or her eyes at that moment. When seen from this perspective, behavior and communication struggles can often become more understandable to us.
For example, your loved one may resist no longer being able to drive by vocalizing the ability is still there to do so safely. If we put ourselves in his or her shoes, we can see what is happening emotionally behind the scenes, such as frustration over losing his or her independence by no longer having access to a vehicle. Using this knowledge, you can then plan how to move forward in communicating.
As dementia progresses to the later stages, communication is reduced to a few words or sounds. Keep talking, using familiar words, names, phrases, poems, passages or songs. Whether you get a direct response from your loved one or not, the sound of your voice helps maintain the connection between you.
Using the five senses is also a way to connect with loved one’s living with dementia in the later stage. Giving a hand massage using a fragrant lotion helps you connect through both touch and smell. Listening to favorite music or reading your loved one a book helps you connect through sound. Preparing a favorite food allows you to communicate through taste, and enjoying family photographs together provides communication through sight.
Maximizing our communication or “connectedness” with a person living with dementia involves being aware of how the disease progresses and how to adjust your time together. Know and accept the cognitive and functional limitations of the person to help you set realistic expectations.
Listen, observe and try to decode what your loved one is communicating about his or her wants and needs. By joining your loved one in his or her reality, you can better understand what is needed and how to intervene.
Source: Alzheimer’s Association.
Local programming on a variety of Alzheimer’s and dementia topics is available through K-State Research & Extension. Contact Kathy Goul for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.