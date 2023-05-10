Communication is more than just talking and listening — it’s also about the messages we send through our attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language. Communication is a way to express who we are and how we relate to each other.

As the brain changes with Alzheimer’s disease, or other forms of dementia, those affected lose the ability to speak and decode language in the usual ways. The better we understand these changes, the better we can connect with our friends and loved ones throughout the course of the disease.

