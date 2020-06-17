The new Official Kansas Travel Guide 2020 is out, and Miami County is well represented.
The list of our area attractions is by no means complete but is enough to attract some visitors and tourist dollars this way. The guide is published by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, and I am always interested to see which of our sites, businesses and events are included.
The layout of the guide is a bit puzzling with defined areas creeping into others and divisions that sometimes make little sense. For example, Miami County is included in the “Northeast Region” with Osawatomie on the south, going west of Osage City and Topeka and north to the state line.
Despite this designation, two of its attractions appear in the “Flint Hills Ecoregion” to the west. Those two are the Flint Hills Trail State Park which has its eastern trailhead in Oz and the John Brown Museum State Historic Site. Both are justifiably listed again in “Things to Do.”
That section includes the Louisburg Cider Mill, the Powell Observatory, Hillsdale State Park, the Jayhawk Marina at Hillsdale Lake, the New Lancaster General Store and Winery and the Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery.
In “Fork in the Road,” suggested places for foodies include Pastries by Rachel in Louisburg and the Cider Mill once again. The John Brown Museum also appears as part of the “Legacy of Freedom” attractions. We all know that there are many more things to see, do, visit, and dine in around here. Our own Miami County Visitor’s Guide published each year does a good job of including those, but listings such as these are troublesome this year.
Since planning for such guides usually starts a year prior to publication, a lot of entries are going to be wrong. The current pandemic and its many closures have affected hospitality and tourism businesses.
The Country Vintage Inn in Osawatomie is included in “Lodgings,” yet it has been closed for months. Many events have been canceled and indoor leisure attractions have been closed, hoping to begin soft re-openings soon. We want people to dare to travel to share our visual, historic, experiential and food-related wares.
A lot of hope has been pinned on the idea that Miami County can attract visitors by providing access to our special places. Right now, the most successful of these seems to be the Flint Hills Trail. It’s not only the newest state park, it is also the seventh longest rail to trail in the country — 117 miles from Osawatomie to Herington.
I talk with the bikers who stop at the Osawatomie History and Depot Museum for needed breaks. Their enthusiasm for the trail is contagious. I don’t get to see the hikers and horsemen, but they are using the trail, too. I have to wonder if I will continue to meet so many of them when the trailhead at the Karl Cole Sports Complex is completed and has its own restroom facilities.
On a side note relating to a column about the Asylum Bridge, a tie-in to the trail would be terrific for locals and visitors, but new information makes me wonder if rehabbing the bridge is possible. The last engineering study that I have found, completed by Bridgehunters in 2009, listed the structure’s condition as “poor,” with a sustainability rating of only 19.5 out of 100. That was 11 years ago.
I hope it’s not left to fall into the river and, if it can be saved in any way, I hope to find it listed in a future travel guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.