Cultural ideals and realities change in every cultural group, and cultural ideals and realities that were considered to be positive by our ancestor’s sometimes have been recast as negative by modern Americans.
When a study of our family histories leads to a discovery that our ancestors held to cultural ideals and realities that were viewed as morally positive in their historical era, but modern cultural ideals have recast as immoral or wrong, this can create a moral quandary as to how to regard our now morally errant ancestors.
The first thing to consider is that we, in the modern era, are not living in the historical era of the past, and it is not fair to the people of the past to consider the cultural ideals and realities of our ancestors through the lens of modern cultural ideals and realities.
To be fair to our ancestors, it is necessary to study the cultural ideals and realities of the historical era in which they lived, and evaluate their actions through the cultural lens of their historical era rather than the lens of the cultural ideals and realities of the present.
The effort to fairly evaluate the actions of our ancestors through the lens of the cultural ideals and realities of their historical era will offer a fair and clear picture of their motivations.
The effort to view the people of the past by the cultural ideals and realities of their own historical era will yield a fair and just view of their moral choices and prevent an emotional effort to expunge our ancestors from our collective family memories.
That would be a tragic mistake, for mixed in with the cultural ideals and realities embraced by our ancestors that have been declared morally offensive by modern cultural ideals and realities are timeless positive cultural ideals and realities that we must remember and pass on to successive generations in our families.
It is entirely possible to sift out the cultural ideals and realities that our ancestors chose to embrace that have been declared to be morally offensive in the modern era and hold on to the positive cultural ideals and realities that our ancestors chose to pass down to us today.
Those positive cultural ideals and realities are the building blocks for modern American cultural ideals and realities, and to reject the entirety of the cultural ideals and realities of our ancestors due to the cultural ideals and realities that they adhered to that modern culture has deemed to be morally objectionable is to lose the timeless gems of wisdom that are the heritage that our ancestors have passed down to us.
That wisdom can help to guide us to live positive lives in the present and to pass on to our own descendants in the future.
