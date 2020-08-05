COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc upon the whole world of movie theaters. Not only have theaters been forced to close off and on, many movie production companies have had to shut down.
Those production companies felt they could not maintain a safe, COVID-free environment for actors, film crews, and peripheral personnel (e.g. make-up artists). Currently, over 50 production companies have completely shut down, including the companies that were producing the films “The SpongeBob Movie” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Unfortunately, theaters, especially smaller theaters, are now facing a big wrinkle to their future. Last week, AMC, America’s largest theater group, and Universal Pictures’ production company signed a ‘distribution agreement.’ It appears that AMC will receive the first showing rights to ALL Universal films. And, Universal receives the right to stream any or all of AMC contracted films to television in just17 days (currently three months) after the film(s) hit theaters. This agreement dramatically undercuts the earning ability of theaters, especially smaller theaters (e.g. Rio).
I believe B&B will be okay. It had revamped many of its auditoriums to MX4D technology, which provides a sensory experience tucked inside theater seats. Really!? Yep! The seats have the capability to move in sync with onscreen action and even emit whiffs of diverse scents!
Sadly, movie theaters throughout the country, more so smaller theaters, are struggling to stay afloat and can’t afford to update theaters to the new level(s) that audiences are beginning to expect. Wished I had a crystal ball that would show me the directions movie-making and delivery will be at in just the next five years!
