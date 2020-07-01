July is here! And it is a hugely important month for Kansas City area movie theaters.
Most theaters (e.g. B&B, AMC and Cinemark) are REOPENING in July after a three-month closure. And the theaters have invested millions of dollars into ensuring that moviegoers will be safe within the theaters.
This includes such upgrades as “concession stand workers and ushers in masks, plexiglass sneeze guards at the concession stands, and seating of the audience 6-feet distance between groups and/or singles.” In addition, theaters indicated that there will be sanitizing stations placed throughout the theaters, as well as assigned seats re-sanitized between showings.
And for those who venture out to movie theaters during July, there are two new films hitting the Big Screen: “Unhinged,” and “Tenet.” Both are Scaryyyyyyyy!
Russel Crowe stars in the film “Unhinged” as an ominous driver who soon, very soon, proves to be psychotic. Crowe has moved way past his leading roles in “Gladiator” and “A Beautiful Mind” and stepped into the world of being frightfully sinister.
“Unhinged” may well make you somewhat unsettled for a while when you stop at a red light. You may even question if you should glance at the people stopping next to you. “Unhinged” absolutely screams fear steeped in terror. It opens July 1.
“Tenet” is an espionage film that stars John David Washington, son of Denzel Washington. Unfortunately, “Tenet” has not received the ‘blockbuster’ reviews that were expected. In fact, most felt the film is confusing and complicated as it embroils espionage and counterespionage within encounters beyond time.
“Tenet” can be seen by mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.